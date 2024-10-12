Video of family celebrating adopted boy's birthday shows how healthy relationships are nurtured

Adopting a child is a special moment for parents but it also comes with responsibilities as well as questions that the child may have in the future. It can be hard for the child to trust his new parents and it can be harder for parents to love him in a way that would not feel patronising. While there might be a number of negative stories about what adopted kids go through at foster homes on social media, there are also children who have found loving families. One such healthy relationship was seen in a TikTok clip posted by the account called @happiestofficial.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tatyana_Tomsickova

The video shows an adopted boy’s birthday celebration posted by his mom, with the overlay text “Watch my adopted son realize how loved he is.” The video opens with a lovely little boy and his family with a huge bowling-themed cake being presented to the child with others singing “happy birthday” in the background. The adorable golden-haired boy chuckles at the sight of the cake specifically crafted for him and it's clear that he is enjoying his birthday very much. As he blows out the candles, the rest of his loving new family cheers for him in the background.

The heartwarming video went on to amass more than 5 million likes and won over thousands of users who left comments. People praised the mom for raising the boy with love and care, while others reflected that not all adoptees are sad and miserable. @lindakamal11 commented, “Seeing these types of videos, I don’t understand why nowadays people say adoption is a horrible thing to happen to an adoptee.” @ _.e_b_o_n_y._said, “Adopted or not, this little guy realizes that you are his real parents. The ones he was always meant to be with.”

Image Source: TikTok | @hotstreakk

The video was also reshared by u//CherryBlossom0408 in the r/MadeMeSmile group, where it received over 40,000 upvotes. “Kiddo deserves a family that will love and care for him unconditionally and I'm glad he now has it. This is the sweetest and really amazing moment. Loved this,” commented u/Stylish_assembly. u/elizabeth11511 said, “It’s so heartbreaking realizing there is kids that never get to experience love like this in their life.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/forrest1777

Adoption might sound scary, but as this boy’s reaction shows, it isn’t always the same for everyone. In fact, according to NPR, extensive national data collected on adopted children and their families in the United States revealed that over 88% of adopted children are happy, emotionally sound, and in good health. “That's contrary to the negative stories that capture media attention, about adoption,” said Sharon Vandivere, a researcher for Child Trends, a nonpartisan Washington research group. The survey demonstrated that parents of the adopted children show them lots of affection, even though these children may require assistance with mental health, as they are prone to suffering from depression and other psychological conditions.

