Video of Gordon Ramsay sticking up for chefs against rude customers is winning the internet

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of depression and suicide.

In 2007, inside a floundering Italian restaurant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, mishaps were unfolding one after the other. The restaurant had been doing pretty well until a chef named Joseph Cerniglia took ownership around 18 months ago. Joseph was the kind of boss who easily got frustrated and stressed. Amid this dire scenario, the British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to their rescue, as a part of his “Kitchen Nightmares” show. Apart from brutally criticizing Joseph’s management, Ramsay even stepped up to defend the chefs against rude customers, as depicted in the March 2007 episode that has been resurfacing on social media.

Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” is a television program that first aired in 2004. According to the description in the episode video, in each episode of this show, Ramsay visits a failing restaurant and acts as a troubleshooter to help improve the establishment in just one week. In the spring of 2007, Ramsay slipped inside his car and drove to Joseph’s restaurant “Campania,” located about 20 minutes from New York City.

At this time, Campania was saddled with a debt of over $80,000. The fridges were overstocked, which was leading to a lot of wastage. When Ramsay searched through a fridge, he found that there were nearly two months of chopped garlic inside the fridge. Most of the groceries were no longer fresh, plus a lot of money was going into nothing. Ramsay criticized Joseph’s management and the way the restaurant staff was operating. “Why did you decide to become a chef if you had no clue about the business,” Ramsay asked Joe bluntly.

When Joseph said, “People love my food,” Ramsay replied, “You are seriously in denial.” The episode depicted that the restaurant was more a high school cooking class than a serious business, and the chefs seemed as if they were there to have fun and party. With all these factors, the restaurant was in critical jeopardy, so Joseph let Ramsay flip his coin and change his fortune. Ramsay not only designed a new menu but also devised an out-of-the-box marketing strategy. He assigned a bingo of menu items to each server with an incentive of $100. So, naturally, the staff was excited to give their best.

The night of the re-opening of Campania arrived. “This is a big night for us. The pressure is on,” Joseph said in the episode, and added, “I want Gordon to leave on a high note. I want to pull this off.” Hearing of Ramsay’s new menu, customers had flooded and the restaurant was packed. Servers started taking first orders. Most customers were responding well to the menu until one family arrived. They ordered a variety of menu items including steak, meatballs, spaghetti, and ravioli. They didn’t like the food.

A woman, with a spoon in her hand, remarked, “Absolutely terrible.” She went on to say, “Even I can cook better than that.” Another woman at the same table said, “That’s horrible.” A server walked to their table and they complained, “That’s absolutely horrible.” Shocked, the server asked if they were kidding. They said they were serious. “That I won’t even feed to my dog,” one woman said, pointing to a dish on the table. Shattered, the server walked back to the kitchen, and told his colleagues, “Everyone at the table doesn’t like any of their food, what should I do?”

Meanwhile, the episode transitioned to Joseph’s comments about that critical moment, “Here am I in this pinnacle moment and I start hearing complaints. It was almost too bad to be true.” Soon Ramsay entered the scene. After he noticed that there was nothing wrong with the food, he walked out of the kitchen to defend the young chefs. Ramsay reached out to the complaining woman who bitterly remarked, “It is the worst food I’ve ever eaten.” When he requested her to enjoy coffee at the table, she grunted, asking how she could enjoy her food when her steak was so tough and her husband too had to send back his meal.

“Unfortunately you are talking out of your rear,” Ramsay replied to the lady. The old woman’s eyes popped wide, and she grumbled, “Watch your mouth, Sir!” “I don’t care who you think you are,” the woman roared. At this point, Ramsay seemed to lose his patience. He said, “You’re just walking around looking for trouble,” and addressed her as an “old bag.”

Back in the kitchen, the menu bingo strategy was showing results. However, the rush of orders was making Joseph stressed. So he left the kitchen to take a stroll into the dining area, not knowing that he would end up encountering another dissatisfied customer. While a chef named Gene was left alone in the kitchen to deal with the orders that were quickly piling up, the angry customer outside complained about waiting time, slow service, and bad food. Joseph even apologized to one woman, but she jumped ahead in rage and said, “That’s not acceptable.”

The woman walked to the front of the restaurant and started ranting complaints. She made comments like, “I am very disappointed,” and “Fish tasted like pond’s water.” Joseph’s mom was also standing there and she was aggravated to hear the woman’s rude remarks about her son. Thankfully, a satisfied customer came to the defense of Campania. However, the story of the restaurant’s disastrous fate didn’t end there.

Although Joseph followed Ramsay’s advice and the restaurant remained up and running for the next three years, it ended on a sad note. According to The Guardian, three years after Joseph appeared in Ramsay’s show, he had to sell his restaurant as it was submerged under heavy debt. After Ramsay left, the restaurant returned to its struggling zone. The tragedy didn't end there. Soon after the restaurant was sold, the 39-year-old Joseph committed suicide by jumping from a bridge, and his body was recovered from the river.

However, this had nothing to do with Ramsay’s show, as Joseph’s family later confirmed. Joseph’s sister said, "He really liked Gordon and the show was great," and added, "The show was also great for business. It helped tremendously. There are no hard feelings at all from our family to Gordon Ramsay, who is a wonderful man."