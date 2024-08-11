Video of nimble dancer jumping rope without actually doing it is just mesmerizing

Art evolves to a greater depth when it is able to create an illusion for the naked eye. It was perfectly demonstrated in a video shared by a user on Reddit. The clip unfolds into a spellbinding spectacle as a young man is seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s "King Kunta." Yet the most fascinating thing about his dance is, that he’s not just dancing, he’s jump roping simultaneously. The man’s spectacular display of carrying out skipping and dancing together is going viral on social media.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro

“Watch this incredible dancer. He's jumping rope with such precision that every time you think the rope will trip him up, he effortlessly leaps out of the way. It's a mesmerizing dance of skill and agility,” the Reddit user described in the post caption.

The 42-second video shows this amazing man grooving and gliding in perfect hip-hop style on the platform of what looks like a dance studio. As two people are twirling the rope in a circular motion from either side of him, he dances gracefully and so effortlessly, never skipping a jump over the rope. Each time, the rope seems to trip him up, he smoothly slides over it, making it appear effortless. A throng of young people sits in the background, awestruck by what he is showcasing.

Image Source: Reddit | u/affectionate-glass95

Image Source: Reddit | u/canadiangandalf

As some of the comments also pointed out, this technique of skipping is called the “Double Dutch” technique. According to the National Double Dutch League, Double Dutch is a rope skipping technique played when two ropes are turned in eggbeater fashion. While the ropes are turned, a third person jumps within. In 1973, David Walker, a New York City police detective, together with his fellow detective, turned this game from a sidewalk play to a world-class sport. Since then, Double Dutch tournaments have been conducted worldwide.

The man in the video is also a Double Dutch World Champion, who goes as KO-YA.REG (@KO-YA.REG), on Instagram and the original video is from his timeline. On Instagram, the clip has 70 million views and 2.8 million likes. A lot of people who watched the clip left words of appreciation and admiration in the comments. @notanotheraspie wrote, “Amazing body coordination, not only the dancer but the guys swinging the rope too.” @ohheyits_t exclaimed, “My mind is blown! You're impressive! I would be shouting from the rooftop with those moves!”

Image Source: Instagram | @pakacha2014

Since the video turned up on the internet, several versions of it have been posted on social media, especially with the background track called “Always Remember Us This Way". In addition, on TikTok, the video was shared by Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (@espn) where they captioned it with the remark, “This was too smooth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ➖KO-YA.REG➖ (@ko_ya.reg)

You can follow KO-YA.REG (@KO-YA.REG) on Instagram to watch more of his jump roping clips.