When Neil Armstrong's wife discovered his secret bag of Moon objects in a closet

On July 18, 1969, Commander Neil Armstrong put on his spacesuit and made his way through the docking tunnel from Columbia to Apollo 11’s Eagle spacecraft. Their mission was to land the Eagle on the Moon and do a moonwalk. The team successfully completed the project and he became the first man to set foot on the Moon. Years later, when Armstrong died in 2012, his widow Carol discovered some strange objects in his closet. She reached out to Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum curators, telling them about the find. Curious, the curators traveled to Cincinnati and reviewed the items in Armstrong’s bag.

Armstrong’s family had already decided to donate his correspondence and paper files to his alma mater, Purdue University, Indiana. So the museum curators were sifting through the remaining stuff, analyzing whether it was suited for a possible donation. Upon examining the items, they left the house and returned to Washington, D.C.

A few weeks later, Carol reached out to them once again. She said she had discovered “a white cloth bag filled with assorted small items that looked like they may have come from a spacecraft” from her husband’s closet. She also snapped a photograph of the items inside the bag by laying them on a carpet. The photograph intrigued the museum’s staff. They visited her house to investigate the objects.

They found that the bag in which the objects were stored was a temporary stowage bag from the Apollo 11 mission. Ideally, this bag consists of unnecessary items that astronauts are meant to stow away on the Moon before landing. But why Armstrong returned with these mementos, no one has any idea. "This is not uncommon. Many other astronauts had personal collections of souvenirs," Allan Needell, Apollo curator at the National Air and Space Museum, told ABC News.

The bag, also known as a McDivitt Purse, was initially stored in the Lunar Module. The bag contained about 17 Apollo-related items, including utility lights with power cables, a waist tether, and netting. To proceed further, the museum collaborated with a team of experts from the Apollo Lunar Surface Journal (ALSJ).

The team worked for a year documenting and investigating the significance of each item in the bag. They confirmed that a few of those came from Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission. “Most of the artifacts Carol Armstrong had made available to the museum prior to her closet find, weren’t any actual flown artifacts, but were still exciting,” Needell told CNN. Carol’s donating the bag to the museum to help determine the significance of the items was an immense honor and challenge, Needell said.

Needell added that Armstrong’s space artifacts “tell a number of stories,” the technical story that has been so carefully documented and the human story of those who were involved. “It was a most satisfying discovery process,” he said. Several of the items, including the camera and waist tether, are currently on display in a new gallery.