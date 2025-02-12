Woman who beat cancer three times before she was 27 is now a life-saving paramedic

Katherine Murrell, from Great Dunmow, Essex, England, was 16-years-old when she got her first cancer diagnosis. After six months of aggressive chemotherapy treatment, she was cancer-free. She then got cancer again, not once, but two more times during her youth. Now, at 27, she’s fighting for health again––but for other people–– as a paramedic.

"I’ve now spent 11 years going to regular hospital appointments time and time again,” said Katherine . "When you get that used to it, you want to give something back – that’s my mentality I suppose."



It all started when Katherine visited her doctor regarding some back pain when she was 16. It was initially thought to be a trapped nerve until Katherine experienced rapid weight loss and her doctor took her in for some blood tests. Not only did the tests reveal that she had lymphoma, but she was at stage four. It took over six months of daily chemotherapy before she was given a clean bill of health.

Young Katherine during one of her earlier cancer treatments. Photo credit: SWNS

However, seven years later, Katherine was worried her cancer had returned after noticing a swollen lymph node in her neck. After a biopsy confirmed her suspicions, she had to have those lymph nodes surgically removed along with her thyroid. She was, again, given a clean bill of health until two more lymph nodes were found to be pre-cancerous a year later. After that surgery, she was cancer-free but decided to get a double mastectomy in 2023, knowing that having radiotherapy at such a young age dramatically increased her chances of developing breast cancer. Her instincts were correct, as a tissue sample that was collected while prepping for the operation revealed that she had a cancerous tumor on her breast. As of late 2023, Katherine has been cancer-free.

While anyone would understandably never want to visit a hospital again after such repeated ordeals, Katherine was different. Ever since her treatment as a teen, she saw the work the hospital was doing with her and other patients, becoming inspired.



"When we got to the hospital, that’s when it really hit me that the medic crew was amazing and how cool it would be to do something like that,” Katherine recalled. “They got to me really quickly and then gave me exactly what I needed. I now know that was just in a day’s work for them, but the care they gave has really stuck with me."

Katherine decided to train to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) in the London Ambulance Service. It was actually on the day she graduated that she received her second cancer diagnosis.

Katherine taking a selfie before undergoing cancer treatment. Photo credit: SWNS

In spite of all that has happened to her, Katherine remains positive and sees her past as a way to better empathize with the people she treats.

"Now, any time I go to a cancer patient at work, I am so empathetic – I just get it. It’s a connection I have with these patients – an emotional connection of course, but more than that I have a real understanding of the physical aspects of what they are going through, like the hair loss and everything else,” she said. "When I go to patients like that – that’s when the penny drops for me that I’m in the right job. I get this wave of happiness that I’m in the right place, I’m where I belong.”

Katherine saw what she experienced as not just a learning opportunity but a direction in finding her calling. In fact, she recommends anyone who has conquered such struggles to analyze those struggles and see if it leads to a possible, enriching vocation.

"I truly believe it has enriched my learning and work in my current role. So now I use it as a superpower and I’d advise anyone going through a similar situation to try to do the same."