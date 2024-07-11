Woman's smart hack for watering plants is so simple yet brilliant

Taking care of plants, be it indoor or outdoor, is a task that might seem easy but in reality, it requires a lot of knowledge and hard work. Keeping them safe and healthy requires some aesthetics and a lot of caretaking. So when a Florida woman, Hilda (@0broomhilda0), noticed that the heat outside was guzzling up water from her houseplants, she adopted a brilliant hack to keep the plants adequately hydrated. In 2020, she shared this watering hack in a TikTok video that became instantly viral.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Minan1398

Hilda, a plant lover and artist figured out that her plants were thirsty by poking a finger in the soil. The soil wasn’t moist but dry. In the #planttok video she posted, she is seen watering her potted plants uncommonly, unlike the typical method. The short 12-second clip shows a nursery of potted planters. Instead of watering the plants with a spray can from the top, she did something else. She picked up the planters one by one and dipped them in a glass bucket half-filled with water. These planters had 3 to 4 holes at the bottom through which the roots absorbed water.

The video has been viewed by 4.6 million people and liked by over 620,000. @emfvrst commented, “Wait why have I never watered my plants like this I’m obsessed!” @adrieem affirmed that they had “heard this is the right way to water plants.” Australian comedian and content creator, Christian Hull (@christianmhull) exclaimed in a comment, “STOP. I feel like I’ve just learned a really high-level gardening secret.”

Image Source: TikTok | @_vampirehaechan6

Many users even asked Hilda questions like “How long do you leave the plants inside the water?” and “How do you know when to remove the plants from the water?” Subsequently, Hilda shared several videos showing the same clip explaining the process in more detail. One video is a close-up and slowed-down version of the watering clip. In another follow-up video, she shared the explanation behind this hack, tagging it as #bottomwatering. “Once the roots are done drinking, the water will stop going down, that’s when I remove the plant from the water. And then toss the water!”

Image Source: TikTok | @anafroze

As it turns out, “bottom watering” is a popular trend among gardeners and plant owners. It is something of a “middle way between underwatering and overwatering.” According to GardeningSG, a Singapore government agency website, “Bottom watering is a technique in which plant pots are semi-submerged in water for up to an hour to allow the soil to soak up moisture via a pot’s drainage holes.”

There is a scientific explanation for what happens during bottom watering. Bottom watering works by capillary action, in which dry soil soaks up water until it can’t hold anymore, known as the “point of saturation.” The water will be supped upwards until the soil is moist.

Image Source: TikTok | @healyourselfwithnature

Many experts believe that this method of watering plants is much more effective than the traditional top-watering technique. Kate Ferguson, the co-founder of Flourish, explained to entrepreneur and TV personality Martha Stewart, "Watering from the bottom is a great way to ensure plants are taking up the appropriate amount of water and allowing even distribution to the plant."

Tip of the day

Bottom Watering Technique

Place pots in a tray of water to let plants absorb moisture from the bottom up. Prevents root rot and encourages healthy growth! #WaterSmart #GreenThumb #plantcaretip — IFFCO Urban Gardens (@iffcourbangrdns) June 8, 2024

Also according to The Spruce, bottom watering has several benefits. First, water is better absorbed with this method. Second, it ensures all of the potting medium gets saturated, not just the top layer, leading to stronger root systems. Thirdly, it is a more controlled watering method than top watering, because the plant is given only as much water as it needs, thereby, preventing overwatering. And lastly, bottom watering discourages fungus gnats from laying their eggs. Usually, fungus gnat females may lay up to 200 eggs on the surface of a moist potting medium.

I do a mix of bottom watering & top watering. I’ve recently had a gnat infestation. Had to let my 57 plants dry out & do mostly bottom watering.



I do Plant Care Sundays on my IG if anyone is interested! Music, dancing plants & sometimes alcohol https://t.co/WjA81ElcSA — Vivian Kaye (@itsviviankaye) September 15, 2020

Martha Stewart quoted plant doctor Chris Satch saying that this method is simple to implement. All one needs is a shallow dish, saucer, tub, or bucket, and fill it with water. Put the pot, with a drainage hole, into the container. Let the soil soak in the water for about 10 minutes up to an hour, until air bubbles start appearing. Take out the potted plants and let them drip dry.

But what are the best plants for this method of watering? Ferguson explains, "We love this method for ferns, philodendrons, and pothos plants because they have dense and robust root balls that can take up the water effectively. We wouldn't recommend this method for plants with a bulb, like alocasias." Also, Dr. Satch points out that watering from the base works best for smaller plants or plants in pots that are less than 6 inches in diameter.

