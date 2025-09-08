Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Movie fans say these are the most unintentionally hilarious scenes ever

"I cried laughing when I saw [it], and I kept rewinding it to cry laugh some more."

movies, filmmaking, humor, accidental comedy, pop culture

These might be the most hilarious (by accident) scenes in film history.

Photo credit: Canva, Kyle Loftus from Pexels (left, cropped) / Jacob Lund (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 08, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Given the sheer amount of things that can go wrong when making any film—cast chemistry issues, budgetary restraints, story changes that dilute a writer's original vision—it's almost a miracle that any movie turns out as it should. But at the very least, it's reasonable to hope for consistency in tone. If you create a dramatic scene, the last thing you want is for the audience to laugh. It does happen, though—and in a bizarre twist of fate, unintentional humor can bring movie fans together, even if it's not what the director wanted.

On that note, let's look at a few classics of accidental cinematic hilarity. And there's no better source for than the Internet, where film buffs recently shared some of their favorites. We could easily include 20 or 30 picks here, but for the sake of space, let's focus on three of the most popular choices. (This should go without saying, but keep in mind that you may encounter some spoilers in the paragraphs below.)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Meet Joe Black

In a thread from the /Fauxmoi subreddit, there was a clear top pick: the scene from Martin Brest's 1998 fantasy-drama Meet Joe Black where Brad Pitt's character is fatally struck by multiple cars. Of course, the subject matter here is horrifying—not even remotely amusing. But the comedy, according to the Redditors, comes from the cartoonish visual presentation, as a dummy-Pitt thrashes around from one vehicle to another like a ping-pong ball. "It’s the way he looks like he’s pooping suitcases that does it for me," one user wrote. Another marveled: "I cried laughing when I saw the Meet Joe Black car accident, and I kept rewinding it to cry laugh some more. And it still gets me when I watch it. The most unintentionally hilarious scene in movie history."

This brief moment has become so notorious, it inspired a miniature oral history from Vulture. The film's stunt coordinator, Buddy Joe Hooker, recalled in 2019 how they used an "articulated dummy that has all the joints [and] fingers," with everything working "like a real human being." He noted that the filming process "freaked [people] out," with the extras unsure of what was happening. "[When he first got hit], people were screaming. They were like, 'You killed Brad Pitt!'" he said. "And I kind of thought it was hilarious at the time, but the more I thought about it, I was going, Wow, they should have maybe told this to people."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Dark Knight Rises

Another popular selection: Christopher Nolan's 2012 Batman sequel The Dark Knight Rises. One Redditor described the melodramatic death scene of Marion Cotillard's character, Miranda Tate / Talia al Ghul, as "hilariously bad." (The intense line reading, coupled with the eye-closing and head bob, do feel a little awkward.) Someone else theorized that there "absolutely" should have been a "better take" to choose from. According to Variety, Cotillard admitted to French publication Les rencontres du Papotin that she "didn't nail that scene," adding, “I didn’t find the right position. I didn’t find the right way…I was stressed. Sometimes it happens that you screw something up. So that, I screwed up.”

The Room

This one is fascinating. Tommy Wiseau's so-bad-its-perfect 2003 cult classic, The Room, is filled with laugh-until-you-vomit scenes. But were they intended to be funny? It sure doesn't feel like it, but the filmmaker has later referred to his project as a "black comedy." Regardless, Redditors made their collective stance clear, as one user selected the infamous "hi, doggie" scene, where Wiseau's character, Johnny, enters a flower shop and has a stilted, rapid-fire exchange with an employee, making sure to pet the shop dog on his way out.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

You could spend an afternoon researching this topic, and the hilarity just keeps coming—everything from bizarre Harry Potter moments to Nicolas Cage's reliably over-the-top reaction to some bees in The Wicker Man to Tobey Maguire's intense scream in Spider-Man 2. Happy unexpected laughs.

humorbrad pittfilmmakingtommy wiseaumarion cotillardawkwardcomedysurprisepop culturemovies

The Latest

cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera
Past Events

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor
Past Events

An 18-year-old man's pregnancy test came back positive. The result saved his life.

Dejana Bačko, inspirational story, disability, motherhood, resilience, Para Taekwondo, viral video, good news, supermom, parenting
Past Events

Armless mom stuns airport crowd with how she handles her baby using only her feet

movies, filmmaking, humor, accidental comedy, pop culture
Culture

Movie fans say these are the most unintentionally hilarious scenes ever

More For You

Richard Gere, kindness, good news, act of kindness, mistaken identity, celebrity encounter, New York City, viral story, Time Out of Mind, homelessness

A series of photos of a woman talking to man on the street

Reddit

Tourist offers pizza to a man she thought was homeless. He was actually a Hollywood star in disguise.

A simple act of kindness turned into an unforgettable story for one woman and her family while visiting New York City. Karine Gombeau, a French tourist, was exploring the city with her husband and teenage son when she spotted a man rummaging through a trash can near Grand Central Terminal. Moved by what she saw, she decided to offer the man some leftover pizza.

"He should have my pizza instead of going through that bin."

— Karine Gombeau

What she didn’t know? That “homeless man” was actually Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

Keep ReadingShow less
youth sports, parenting, good sportsmanship, bullying, softball, viral stories, mom hero, inspirational stories

Softball pitcher prepares to throw the ball

Canva

Coaches ran onto a field to confront an 11-year-old girl for being too old. Then her mom fought back.

During a softball game in June of last year, 11-year-old Brinley Stephens hit a line drive for her team. What should have been a great moment was shattered when two coaches from the opposing team stormed the field, not to talk to the umpire, but to confront Brinley directly.

Their demand, yelled in the middle of the game and in front of a crowd of parents and kids, was shocking: “I want to see birth certificates or this game's done!”

Keep ReadingShow less
david lynch, diet, creativity, filmmaking, movies

David Lynch once said that eating the same meals every day opened up his imagination.

Photo credit: Sasha Kargaltsev via Wikimedia Commons, cropped, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 (left) / Photo credit: Canva, Artem Stepanov from ArtStudio Images (right)

Why David Lynch said eating the same meal every day helped spark his surreal creativity

David Lynch made some of the most startlingly surreal films to ever reach a mass audience. But his diet, at least for various stretches of his adult life, was comparatively normal—even uninteresting. There was one odd thing about it, though: He often ate the exact same thing every day—partly an attempt to create "habit in a daily routine," allowing his creativity to flourish.

The filmmaker, who died in January 2025, detailed that philosophy during a 2000 interview with journalist Charlie Rose. After a number of questions promoting his recently released drama The Straight Story, their conversation segued into food.

Keep ReadingShow less
common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance

A quote card is overlayed across an image of a grocery store cashier

Canva

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
chalk talk, artist, mom, HOA, homeowners association, TikTok, neighborhood quarrel, positive message, discussion

Chalk "Love thy neighbor" and angry HOA grandma.

Image via Canva

TikTok chalk artist mom has a brilliant response after HOA tried to shut her down

Finding ways to creatively express ourselves can be a challenge. Connecting with and inspiring others can be even more rewarding and difficult to accomplish. And yet, a 32-year-old mother of three living in Alabama was able to do just that and more. After she started posting her chalk drawings on TikTok, one of her videos went viral.

The joy the mother, known as @chalkwithmakckenize on TikTok, felt because of that connection convinced her to make her chalk drawings a daily practice. TikTok responded with 81k followers and 2.4 million likes—but, unfortunately, not everyone in the neighborhood was a fan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story

Captain Steve; an airplane taking off

Captain Steve | DiscoA340

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

Flying can be an intimidating experience, but Captain Steve is on a mission to change that, one video at a time. The Navy veteran, who once flew P-3 aircraft to "hunt submarines" is now a commercial pilot who doubles as a social media sensation. With his signature sign-off, "I'm Captain Steeeeeeve... fly safe," he’s demystifying aviation for both curious passengers and nervous flyers alike.

Captain Steve’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are filled with short videos answering the kinds of questions passengers often don’t get a chance to ask, or didn’t even know they had. From why turbulence is nothing to fear to the practicalities of pilot uniforms, his approachable demeanor and wealth of knowledge have made him a trusted and entertaining voice in aviation.

Keep ReadingShow less
miracle stories, medical stories, coma, life support, viral stories, inspirational stories, family, love

A couple holding hands in a hospital room

Canva

His wife had been unresponsive for 12 days. As he said his final goodbye, she answered him.

In October 2015, after 12 days in a deep coma with no signs of brain activity, Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp's family made the devastating decision to take her off life support. Doctors at the Arizona hospital had given them no hope, and her organs were beginning to fail, per The Mirror.

As family members gathered to say their last goodbyes, her husband, Steve, stayed by her side, making one final plea. "The entire time, my husband kept whispering in my ear, 'I need you to fight,’” Lyndee later recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025