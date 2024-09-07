Grandfather left in tears after grandson surprises him by restoring his 1954 truck

It is a human tendency to become increasingly close to our possessions as we grow old. For Richard Kincheloe, his broken 1954 International Harvester pickup truck meant the world to him. So, when his grandson surprised him by fully restoring and repairing the vintage vehicle, he was moved to tears. His heartwarming reaction, caught on camera, is truly wholesome.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Blake, Richard's grandson, took it upon himself to repair the pickup truck that Richard had bought with his mother. The truck posed several challenges, having been non-functional for nearly 40 years. However, with the help of C&J’s Classic Cars, what started as a plan to install modern brakes evolved into a full restoration project.

Representative Image Source: An elderly farmer in his ancient International Harvester pickup truck, with his Dalmatian dog in the bed, drives to work in the early morning, in the desert of eastern New Mexico, near Carlsbad, 1978. (Photo by Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

They repaired several parts of the car, including the bumper, signal lights, and added brake lights, which the original version lacked. They even installed a bathroom door latch to replace the non-functional door handle mechanism.

Blake Kincheloe shared the touching video on YouTube, starting with a story about how his great-grandparents bought the truck with "50 dollars and a hog." As the video progresses, Blake and his dad visit the car shop to pick up the restored truck. The next scene shows Richard standing outside his house, family pointing towards the road. The camera captures Richard's surprised reaction as his vintage vehicle approaches, and with an awestruck expression, he exclaims, "Well, I'll be danged!"

Richard walked up to his restored car and asked his son if the tires had been changed. He added, "Didn't think I'd ever live to see that." The second half of the video shows him admiring the changes and excitedly asking his son and grandson how they managed to revamp the vehicle.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by JJ Whitley

Blake later handed the keys to his grandfather, and soon they were taking the car for a spin. Richard thoroughly enjoyed driving his restored vehicle. In the final part of the clip, Richard got teary-eyed while asking about the new additions. Blake told his grandfather that he planned to make more changes, such as clear-coating the entire truck.

The video has drawn plenty of positive reactions from viewers, with many appreciating Blake for his efforts. As of now, the clip has garnered over 600,000 views and has received 13,000 likes. One user, @brandonpreatto6893, commented, "Son, Dad, and Grandpa with that truck is a real family tradition, priceless."

Image Source: YouTube I @thesword

Image Source: YouTube I @larrybuckner8619

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2024. It has since been updated.