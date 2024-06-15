8-year-old twins' reaction to increased ice cream prices is just priceless

It is regular for Karis Lambert, a young aunt of two twin girls, to take her nieces for rides, dances, and amusements. One day, she took these two eight-year-old girls to have ice cream from a van. But she had no idea that the ice cream prices would enrage the two girls. Before she realized it, the twin sisters, Marnie and Mylah, were ranting about the pricey ice creams.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | minan1398

Karis recorded their cute reactions and posted a short video on TikTok that instantly went viral, owing to its comical appeal. The video currently has nearly 11 million views and over 1 million likes. Standing in a lush green park in the countryside of Burnley, UK, the two girls can be seen expressing their anger over high ice cream prices.

One of the girls, Marnie, particularly seemed outraged and fumed that the price of two ice creams with chewing gum in them was £9, while in the streets, one ice cream costs nearly £1-£2 pounds.

Image Source: TikTok | @rawanology

"Bloody 9 pounds for two of them!" she raved, "He's gonna get nowhere with that," talking about the ice cream seller in the van.

Image Source: TikTok | @elenaasgedxm

The twins’ hilarious take on the rising cost of living picked up more than 24,000 comments on the TikTok. Referencing Marnie’s appearance to Watson, @amiee.louise7 commented, “Poor Hermione didn't get a word in!” Whereas, @02dhaliwal proclaimed, “Even kids know the cost of living crisis!”

Image Source: TikTok | @amnabashir._

@dayinthelifewithlils asserted “I’m with her on this, I wouldn’t stand for £9 either,” and @katie.lou05 added, “She’s standing her ground.” A TikToker @theepurplelover declared, “She’s the realest. I need her running the United Kingdom!”

Image Source: TikTok | @dabigmaks

The post didn’t only become popular on TikTok, but on other social media platforms as well. For example, The Manc, a local news publisher, asked the aunt if they could repost her video on their social media channel. Upon confirmation, they posted it on their Facebook page and captioned it, “Even the youngest generation are already fed up with the cost of living crisis!”

Anita Horvath commented on the post, “Well she said the truth and it’s impressive that she understands that £9 is far too expensive for 2 bloody ice cream." She added, “Maybe one day she will be an excellent lawyer. She is a little Eliza Doolittle!” Another woman, Alison Lindsay, said, “On the grand scale of children's behavior these days, this is mild. At least she's not naive and understands already what exploitation is. Good for her. Go, girl!” Moreover, a repost of this video by @cyp_toon on X garnered a whopping 1.1 million views and nearly 7 thousand likes.

Love this little lass she’s furious 😆🍦pic.twitter.com/02WQr6XasC — Ska’d 4 life (@cyp_toon) May 15, 2024

Apparently, the twin sisters were not overreacting. According to Statista, the ice-cream prices in the United Kingdom have been on a hike since 2016. In 2022, the price of ice cream was approximately £1.58 per liter, which makes £9 for two ice creams quite a rip-off. After the rant, the kids did get ice creams but lesser-priced ones, Karis explained to The Poke.

Follow the twin sisters on Instagram and their aunt Karis on TikTok for more awesome content from their family.