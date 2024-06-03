Shakespeare said that no legacy is as rich as honesty. Nahim Alcure believes this too. Just before he hit a century, he thought of correcting an accidental mistake he committed 44 years ago. Back in 1980, Alcure unintentionally took away a bath towel while visiting a hotel. Years later, when he realized his mistake, he decided to put it right. While doing this, he crafted a legacy that the hotel employees will remember forever.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

The 99-year-old man, former mayor of the municipality of Iúna between 1967 and 1971, recalls his stay at the Plaza Hotel Colatina in northwest of Espirito Santo, Brazil in 1980. The purpose of his stay was his son’s law entrance exams in the city. "I stayed at the hotel for a week and when I went to unpack my suitcase, I discovered that I had taken a towel by mistake. I moved several times over the years and ended up forgetting about it and didn't know where it was. But when it reappeared, I made a point of returning it," Nahim told the Brazilian publication GI.

When he returned to his home, he was totally unaware of the hotel’s towel which was tucked in his suitcase. Soon, the towel was put away from his vicinity by his employees, who thought it was his and stored it somewhere inside the sprawling residence. It wasn’t until March of 2024 that he discovered his lapse, and instantly decided to correct it. When he was in Guarapari, he came up with the idea of leaving CIdade Saude and going to Colatina to fulfill his wish, as per A Gazeta.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | rodolphozanardo

In April, while he was at the house of one of his sons, Nahim Alcure Junior, he relayed his thoughts. Thereupon, the old man, along with his son and daughter-in-law set off on a passage spanning 180 kilometers, roughly 111 miles, toward the hotel. “We decided to change the itinerary from Guarapari to Iuna and walked more than 180 km to fulfill this desire of the man who reached 99 years old with a strong desire to live, and to live doing the right thing, no matter how small it may be for some,” said Nahim Alcure Junior.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | cottonbro

In the hotel, the trio was greeted with "surprise and gratitude." Remembering that moment, Nahim recalls, “The girl was very surprised and immediately wanted to take a portrait with me. They asked why I kept the towel for so long, and why I wanted to return it to the hotel. I replied that honesty is not a virtue, it’s a duty!”

He further said that the act made him get the weight off his back. “The hotel employee said that she thought the act was important, thanked me, and made a point of taking a picture," he added. "They said that they don't even use those towels anymore. They are going to put it in a frame and hang it on the wall,"

Representative Image Source: Pexels | castorlystock

The hotel’s owner, Maria Zelurze, who had decided to frame the towel, said that Nahim "was excited" when he went to return the towel and praised his honesty, "He returned the towel and I put it in a frame. He was bothered by having kept the towel and decided to come. He was all excited. He took it by mistake, he didn't do it on purpose, he is an honest person and that is very rare.”

She added that it is uncommon for people to return the items they purloin, mistakenly or otherwise, from the hotel. “Here, from time to time, people take towels, bedspreads, but they don't return them,” she said, adding, “Returning something had never happened before.”