A certain number keeps appearing in animated movies and it's a such a beautiful tribute

For people who grew up in the 90s, Pixar’s animated movies are souvenirs of childhood nostalgia. Sitting in front of the TV with a bowl of chips and watching films like "Toy Story," "Ratatouille," and "Bugs Life," was leisure. Immersed in the animated scenes, we often found ourselves noticing objects that talked, meadows getting filled up with tussocky grasses, or superwomen flying in the air. But there is something often overlooked, that is concealed in almost every Pixar movie, camouflaged in a way that people fail to notice it despite it appearing in plain sight (okay, not Pixar fans). This feature is the mysterious code "A113."

'All the Times A113 Shows Up in Pixar Movies': https://t.co/Vi0hF1RHCd pic.twitter.com/tSkt7HcC9t — Pixar (@Pixar) January 9, 2016

Ever since Pixar and Disney started collaborating in 1986, the duo has produced films and animations that have captivated everyone from youngsters to adults. With varied kinds of characters that are human, anthropomorphic, cartoon, and mechanical, the movies present a dreamy world brimming with state-of-the-art animation and insightful lessons. But apart from all of this, there is this strange codeword that appears in almost every Pixar movie.

Pronounced “A One-Thirteen,” the code has popped up in one form or another in every Pixar film. From Andy’s mom’s car license plate in the “Story,” to the truck’s nameplate in “Finding Dory,” the code is a celebrity that makes its cameo everywhere, even in the films that are non-Pixar. These include, "Avengers," "Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "The Simpsons" and "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol." This uncanny codeword lurks all around us.

Considered one of the most famous Easter eggs of Pixar movies, the mysterious four-lettered code even has a Wikipedia page dedicated to it. The secret lies in the career background of the artists who create these spectacular animations. This codeword is a way for them to pay tribute to the place where most of them started their artistic careers.

"A1-13 was the animation classroom at California Institute of the Arts in the Character Animation Program," revealed John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, per NBC New York. "Cal Arts is one of the best animation schools... and a lot of the students... as they created films--short films and feature films, they've kind of hidden A113 in the movies."

Image Source: John Lasseter attends the premiere of "Coco" at El Capitan Theatre on November 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Brad Bird, the Director of films like “The Incredibles,” and "Ratatouille," was the first to use A113 as an Easter egg. He carved it on a car license plate appearing in "Family Dog," an animated feature from the 1987 TV series "Amazing Stories."

Image Source: Director Brad Bird attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Here are ten Pixar movies where the codeword “A113” has made its cameo.

1. Toy Story

The license plate number on Ms. Davis' minivan.

Image Source: X | @austinfilmfest

2. A Bug's Life

A113 can be seen on a cereal box as Flik enters the Bug City.

3. Finding Nemo

Code on the camera used by a scuba diver character.

4. The Incredibles

A room number in Syndrome's lair.

In The Incredibles (2004) when Elastigirl infiltrates Syndrome's facility the display shows level A1 which matched with the cell block holding Mr Incredible (13) creates the famous Pixar code A113. pic.twitter.com/a6bnqLvCS1 — Hidden Movie Details (@moviedetail) June 14, 2021

5. Cars

The code is displayed in Mater's license plate number.

Pixar cars fact #167: Maters license plate is “A 113” pic.twitter.com/sOXM43hydX — Daily Pixar Cars Facts (@PixarCarsFacts1) May 16, 2022

6. Ratatouille

Git, the lab rat, has a tag on his left ear that reads "A113."

In 'Ratatouille' (2007), Git (the massive rat) has a tag on his ear. This may mean he was a lab rat injected with steroids



The tag also says A113, which is hidden in every Pixar movie pic.twitter.com/oHIgC9Yfe8 — Film Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) November 27, 2022

7. Elemental

A113 appears on a tiny panel on the wall in this 2023 film.

You can see the A113 in the tiny panel on the wall. https://t.co/s1Vwjrmwwg — Abigail M. - #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme ✊ (@cartuneslover23) January 20, 2024

8. The Good Dinosaur

In this movie, the codeword pops up in shape in the pickets on the wooden fence surrounding the area of Arlo's family's farm.

9. Finding Dory

The license plate number on the truck containing quarantined fish reads: "CAL A113".

Image Source: Reddit | r/Pixar

10. Coco

In "Coco," the famous Pixar Easter Egg "A113" can be seen on the door of the office in "The Land of the Dead."