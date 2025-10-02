Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A man knew he was being fired. The 'support person' he brought to the meeting is legendary.

He turned his own firing into an unforgettable comedy sketch.

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph Brosnahan

(L) Man at work holds his head in frustration; (R) a clown sings a song

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 02, 2025

It remains one of the most legendary "how to quit your job" stories in internet history—except he didn't quit, he was fired. When copywriter Josh Thompson of Auckland, New Zealand, received an ominous email from his employer requesting a meeting to "discuss some matters in regards to his role," he knew what was coming. But instead of walking in with his head down, he decided to turn a grim moment into a masterpiece of comedic absurdity.

According to a report by the Good News Network, Thompson took advantage of a New Zealand law allowing employees to bring a "support person" to disciplinary meetings. Rather than a family member or friend, he spent $200 to hire a professional clown.

The clown, who went by "Joe," was an actor and freelance videographer named Joseph Brosnahan. He told the New Zealand Herald that he got a call from his agency about a "very unusual request." They explained, "There's this guy who's apparently got word that he's going to be fired and he's allowed to bring a support person with him. And as a joke, he'd like to bring in a clown. Would you be up for doing that?"

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph Brosnahan A clown sits behind a laptop at workCanva

Brosnahan’s response? "I just thought that sounded so hilarious I couldn't resist."

What followed was a scene of surreal corporate theater. As Thompson's bosses delivered the bad news, Joe the clown sat silently beside him, providing support by expertly crafting balloon animals. Thompson told the BBC that the clown was the picture of professionalism. "He nodded his head along when I received the bad news as if he was also receiving the bad news," he said.

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph BrosnahanGif from 'The Simpsons'


Brosnahan confirmed the serious tone of the meeting. "They weren't playing around with it and meanwhile, I was just sitting there in a clown costume," he recalled. "I just kind of went with the flow and did some of my balloon twisting and a few animals for them."

Thompson, who quickly found a new job, explained his simple motivation for the stunt. "There's not much to it really. I thought it'd be funny, so I did it," he said. "They took it well. It was me getting fired, not them, so how badly can they take it."

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph Brosnahan YouTube

His story became an instant viral sensation, a masterclass in taking control of a bad situation and leaving on an unforgettable, high note. His final piece of advice for anyone facing a similar meeting? "If you've got family, friends... bring them by all means," he said. "But if there's a clown available, especially Joe, I'd definitely recommend it."

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.

creative layoffgetting firedhr meetingjoseph brosnahanjosh thompsonnew zealandprofessional clownsupport personviral storyworkplace humorpast events

The Latest

adult child older parent relationships, relationships, communication, tips, advice
Family

Experts have one important tip for parents to get their children to visit more often

prince, purple rain, purple rain musical, purple rain broadway, purple rain movie
Culture

For investor, Prince 'Purple Rain' musical heading to Broadway realizes a 'lifelong dream'

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph Brosnahan
Past Events

A man knew he was being fired. The 'support person' he brought to the meeting is legendary.

disability rights, accessibility, ableism, discrimination, viral TikTok, Madeline Delp, parking attendant, harassment, wheelchair user, public access
Past Events

Woman in wheelchair left shaken after parking attendant berates her over disabled spot

More For You

racial profiling, BMW, car dealership, customer service, discrimination, viral TikTok, consumer rights, car buying, power move, walking away

Woman looking to buy a car one-ups snarky salesman.

Canva

A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive. Her response was the perfect power move.

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting experience, but for one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect. In a viral TikTok (since deleted), user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership where a salesman’s dismissive attitude cost him a cash sale and ignited a conversation about racial profiling.

Her video, which has been viewed over a million times, begins inside the luxury BMW she was hoping to purchase. The text overlay sets the scene: "POV: I was gonna buy this car with cash today, but the salesman was being rude."

Keep ReadingShow less
dinner etiquette, splitting the bill, Reddit, viral story, AITA, entitlement, money etiquette, boundaries, friend drama, dining out

A server brings drinks to the table of guests

Canva

A woman told him to 'be a gentleman' and pay for everyone. His response went viral.

A man’s simple dinner invitation to an old friend turned into a masterclass in standing up to entitlement after he was ambushed by a massive bill and four strangers who refused to pay. His story, shared on Reddit by user u/SEO403, quickly went viral as thousands of people weighed in on the audacious encounter.

The man explained that while on vacation in his home country, he invited a friend to dinner. The friend then asked if he could bring along three women and another man, and the original poster agreed. The group enjoyed a lavish meal at a restaurant of his choosing, but the pleasant evening took a sharp turn when the $825 bill arrived.

Keep ReadingShow less
mom, children, baby, delivery room, newborn, love, organ donor

Kathleen Thorson surrounded by her family in a hospital room

GoFundMe

Days after having her newborn, this mom's final act of love saved 12 lives

It’s a story of profound loss and breathtaking generosity that continues to resonate years after it first touched the world. It’s the story of Kathleen Thorson, a mother of four whose final act on this earth was a miracle for 12 other people.

Kathleen and her husband, Jesse, had just welcomed their fourth child, a son named Teddy. But just five days after the joyful birth, their world was shattered when Kathleen suffered a catastrophic intracerebral hemorrhage. Despite doctors' best efforts, it became clear she would not survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace surveillance, spyware, employee rights, Reddit, tech support, IT, work culture, privacy, computer performance, viral story

A smiling woman on her laptop

Canva

Her company spied on her with RAM-hogging software. Her 'uno reverse' was brilliant.

When an office worker's computer started lagging, she initially suspected a simple technical glitch. But the real cause was far more invasive: her company had installed spyware that was recording her every move and, in the process, devouring her computer’s resources.

In a Reddit post that has since gone viral, user u/Rakhered shared her story of digital rebellion. "I'm not super concerned with being surveilled personally (my job is more project-driven)," she wrote, "but after seeing this damn spy program consistently taking up a third of my RAM, I decided enough was enough."

Keep ReadingShow less
airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post

A full airplane cabin

Canva

Mom thought her airplane seat-swap was brilliant—passengers strongly disagreed

Sometimes, traveling with young kids requires a little grace from fellow passengers. But not everyone is eager to offer it, especially at 30,000 feet.

One mom-to-be found herself caught in this tension when she asked the internet whether it was fair to ask other passengers to move so she could sit with her toddler. The answers she received were eye-opening, if not a little harsh.

Keep ReadingShow less
gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN

A man takes a selfie at the gym

Canva

An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

A wholesome moment in a gym is capturing hearts across the internet, reminding everyone that wisdom can come from the most unexpected places. The video, originally shared by bodybuilder Sebastian Anderson and circulated by major outlets like ESPN, shows a simple interaction that turned out to be anything but.

The clip begins with a familiar scene: Anderson is in front of a mirror, phone set up to record as he flexes for a post-workout video. Suddenly, an older Asian woman who was training nearby walks into the frame. Without hesitation, she steps up and begins to gently correct his pose, adjusting his shoulders and guiding him on how to best display his muscles for the camera.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding, father-daughter dance, viral TikTok, chosen family, family dynamics, feel-good story, kindness, in-laws, emotional moment, marriage

A couple dances at their wedding

Canva

Her father refused to dance with her at her wedding. Her father-in-law's response was perfect.

For many brides, the father-daughter dance is one of the most anticipated moments of their wedding day—a cherished tradition symbolizing a lifetime of love and support. For bride Jess Anastasi (@jessanastasi_), that dream turned into a moment of acute pain, which was then transformed by an incredible act of love from an unexpected person.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Anastasi shared the emotional story. "I waited my whole life and was so excited to dance with my dad," she wrote. "Little did I know that my dad would refuse to dance with me. I was so heartbroken."

Keep ReadingShow less
preschool sweethearts, Amy Giberson, Justin Pounders, viral love story, dating app, meant to be, where are they now, St. Petersburg, PEOPLE magazine, serendipity

Two young children play outside

Canva

They met on a dating app. Their preschool class photo revealed an unbelievable secret.

Nearly a decade ago, the internet fell in love with a couple whose story felt like something straight out of a movie. Amy Giberson and Justin Pounders reconnected on a dating app as adults, only to discover their love story had actually begun 30 years earlier in a preschool classroom.

Their journey back to each other began when both found themselves single and living in their hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. When Pounders came across Giberson’s profile on a dating site, he felt an immediate pull. "I saw her photo and for whatever reason, was instantly drawn to her," he told PEOPLE. "I can’t explain it, but I knew I had to get to know this girl."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025