A man knew he was being fired. The 'support person' he brought to the meeting is legendary.

It remains one of the most legendary "how to quit your job" stories in internet history—except he didn't quit, he was fired. When copywriter Josh Thompson of Auckland, New Zealand, received an ominous email from his employer requesting a meeting to "discuss some matters in regards to his role," he knew what was coming. But instead of walking in with his head down, he decided to turn a grim moment into a masterpiece of comedic absurdity.

According to a report by the Good News Network, Thompson took advantage of a New Zealand law allowing employees to bring a "support person" to disciplinary meetings. Rather than a family member or friend, he spent $200 to hire a professional clown.

The clown, who went by "Joe," was an actor and freelance videographer named Joseph Brosnahan. He told the New Zealand Herald that he got a call from his agency about a "very unusual request." They explained, "There's this guy who's apparently got word that he's going to be fired and he's allowed to bring a support person with him. And as a joke, he'd like to bring in a clown. Would you be up for doing that?"

Brosnahan’s response? "I just thought that sounded so hilarious I couldn't resist."

What followed was a scene of surreal corporate theater. As Thompson's bosses delivered the bad news, Joe the clown sat silently beside him, providing support by expertly crafting balloon animals. Thompson told the BBC that the clown was the picture of professionalism. "He nodded his head along when I received the bad news as if he was also receiving the bad news," he said.

Brosnahan confirmed the serious tone of the meeting. "They weren't playing around with it and meanwhile, I was just sitting there in a clown costume," he recalled. "I just kind of went with the flow and did some of my balloon twisting and a few animals for them."

Thompson, who quickly found a new job, explained his simple motivation for the stunt. "There's not much to it really. I thought it'd be funny, so I did it," he said. "They took it well. It was me getting fired, not them, so how badly can they take it."

His story became an instant viral sensation, a masterclass in taking control of a bad situation and leaving on an unforgettable, high note. His final piece of advice for anyone facing a similar meeting? "If you've got family, friends... bring them by all means," he said. "But if there's a clown available, especially Joe, I'd definitely recommend it."

