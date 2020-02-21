A 'quit smoking' ad that's all about our pets may be the most powerful PSA yet
A two-minute television ad from New Zealand is a gut punch to dog lovers who smoke cigarettes. "Quit for Your Pets" focuses on how second-hand smoke doesn't just affect other humans, but our pets as well.
According to Quitline New Zealand, "when you smoke around your pets, they're twice as likely to get cancer."
