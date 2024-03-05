Actress Eartha Kitt once explained why no one should ever compromise for love and it's on point

How far will you go for love? Movies, books, reality TV shows and several phases of our real lives pose this question. Although the question attempts to capture the power of love and what it can make people do, it has a conspicuous meaning that love needs sacrifice. When Eartha Kitt, an American actress and singer was asked in an interview what she would compromise for love, she explained why love should never require a compromise. The interviewer asks again if a man came into her life, would she be willing to compromise? Kitt laughs loudly and sarcastically in response. She adds that the person might want to think about their statement again. She continues to laugh and asks why she has to compromise if a man comes into her life.

EARTHA KITT talks wisely about love and why she will never compromise over it. pic.twitter.com/gjFmsXFxhh — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) March 3, 2024

The "Santa Baby" singer says that a relationship has to be earned and not to be compromised. Kitt adds that she loves relationships. She thinks they are wonderful, great and there's nothing in the world that's more beautiful than falling in love. However, according to the singer, it's important to fall in love for the right reasons and purpose. She animatedly says "Falling in love, falling in love, when you fall in love, what's there to compromise about." It is indeed a beautiful take on love and how to have a relationship that doesn't chip away at things that mean a lot to you. The interviewer then asks, isn't a relationship a union of two souls or does Eartha fall in love with herself?

Eartha Kitt (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Kitt smiles in return and says that she wants to analyze it a little. The singer eventually responds yes, she falls in love with herself and she wants someone to share it with her. She adds that she wants someone to herself with the way she is. The interviewer then asks if that has happened. Eartha Kitt replies that it has, many times and in many ways. The singer is simply trying to say that one can find love without losing oneself and what one stands for. The resurfaced clip garnered quite a bit of attention on several social media platforms. What the singer said resonated with many people who thought what the singer said was simply beautiful. Eartha Kitt had a troubled childhood that saw her go liver with her aunt. She didn't know who her father was and was troubled by the secrecy, reported The Guardian. Several people acknowledged that Eartha Kitt had led a difficult life but it still didn't change her wonderful perspective towards love and life.

Eartha Kitt during Eartha Kitt Performs at the Blues Note at The Blues Note in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Derek Storm/FilmMagic)

YouTube user @katherinekier wrote, "The older I get, the more in love I am with this message. She knows her worth and she’s not shrinking herself for anyone." Another user @abigailnatas3399 wrote, "Ironic how someone who never knew the love of a mother or father or family can understand what love is. She has so much sadness in her eyes and anger. She endured a life of sorrow and abuse of all types. No mother to run to....but she was so strong. I will always admire her." Another user @sharonjones2775 wrote, "I love this. She's right. You both should be in love with yourself and you both will share each other's love. Most people don't love themselves and want somebody else to love them. That's not the way a healthy relationship works. Eartha Kitt is right on!" Perhaps there is no one way to fall in love, but falling in love with yourself first seems like a good way to do it.