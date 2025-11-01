Skip to content
After 11 hours of failed attempts, a local teen hero saved a 3-year-old from a well

The teenager put his life on the line to save the child, saying, "I did what had to be done." Years later, his story has a perfect update.

Cristian Marian Becheanu, Romania, hero, firefighter, toddler saved, well rescue, good news, inspirational, viral story, ISU Dolj

Rescuers attempt to locate survivors

Canva
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
Nov 01, 2025

It’s a story of "extraordinary courage" from 2013 that continues to circulate online, and for good reason. In a town in Romania, a three-year-old boy named Gabriel had fallen into a deep, narrow well. For 11 agonizing hours, a large team of professional rescue workers gathered at the scene, trying every method they could to retrieve him. Every attempt had failed.

As the situation grew more desperate, an unlikely hero stepped forward. Cristian Marian Becheanu, a local teenager, volunteered to be lowered into the hole.

Video of the incredible event, which was widely circulated, showed the tense scene. Rescue workers tied Becheanu to ropes and carefully lowered him into the dark, narrow opening as the crowd watched. After a tense wait, a cheer erupted as Becheanu emerged, holding the three-year-old boy safely in his arms.

@forkingandcountry

We came across this video of 14 year old hero Cristian Marian Becheanu from Romania who volunteered to be lowered head first into a well to rescue a toddler who fell in after 11 hours of failed attempts to reach the child. They used the song #Shoulders, and we wanted to share this story with you. Cheers to Cristian!

At the time, Becheanu humbly reflected on the act, writing, "I did what had to be done. I am proud of that act."

According to a report from CVL Press at the time, Becheanu, then a student in Dolj County, was celebrated as a national hero. He received numerous awards, including diplomas, promises of summer trips, a new bicycle, a tablet, and even a monthly allowance from a local humanitarian foundation.

A well

"Now, thanks to the courage of this young man, an entire country watched us and admired his courage, and that makes us proud of him and we, the Dolj County Council, will be by his side and support him," said Ion Prioteasa, the-then president of the Dolj County Council.

But the most significant reward was the support for his future. During the ceremonies, Becheanu shared that his dream was to become a firefighter. Officials immediately pledged to help him.

"He is an example for today's young people and that is why we will be by his side and we will give him the opportunity to go to a camp... and support... to fulfill his dream of becoming a firefighter," said Alina Ionescu, the local director of the County Directorate for Sport and Youth.

Cristian Marian Becheanu, Romania, hero, firefighter, toddler saved, well rescue, good news, inspirational, viral story, ISU Dolj A group of young people volunteeringCanva

Becheanu, in turn, promised not to let them down. "I want to thank all those who are by my side and I promise that I will not disappoint them," he stated.

Now, more than a decade later, it's clear he made good on that promise. Recent reports from Romania confirm that Cristian Marian Becheanu achieved his dream. He is now Sergeant Major Cristian Marian Becheanu, a professional firefighter and rescuer with ISU Dolj, the county's official emergency inspectorate. He didn't just save one life that day; he turned his moment of courage into a career of service.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

cristian marian becheanufirefightergood newsheroinspirationalisu doljromaniatoddler savedviral storywell rescuepast events

