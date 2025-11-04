An expecting couple's ultrasound photo has family members all saying the same, hilarious thing

An expecting mother, Inês Egner, recently went in for her 20-week anatomy scan, one of the most exciting moments for parents to get a clear look at their growing baby. But when the doctor handed her the sonogram report, she was stunned—not by anything abnormal, but by a hilariously familiar face.
Their unborn son looked exactly like their dog, Goulash.
Egner shared the laugh-out-loud moment on her TikTok, @inesverse, where the post has since been viewed over 3 million times. She told PEOPLE that she, her husband, and her best friend were at the appointment, and the reaction was immediate.
While they were skimming through the pictures, her friend suddenly interrupted, saying, "Wait, doesn't the baby look just like Goulash?"
Egner said she and her husband burst out laughing, unable to deny the striking resemblance. The joke was cemented when they shared the pictures with their family.
"I then sent the photos to my family via text, and my father, unprompted, actually said the same thing. He responded to that particular picture and said, 'The baby looks like Goulash.' No one can unsee it now," she explained in her interview with PEOPLE.
For Egner and her husband, who "jokingly refer to the dog as our son," the moment was just a "fun time overall." She was refreshingly honest about the reality of sonogram images, which, as many parents know, aren't always picture-perfect.
"I know you're meant to say your baby looks beautiful in the sonogram photos, that they look just like their parents and whatnot, but the reality is they are really ugly. Sometimes downright creepy!" she said.
As medical experts have noted, this "creepy" look is normal. Suzanne Debari, a sonographer at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, once explained to TODAY, "I could show you an adult MRI and it would look just as scary. It’s almost like we’re slicing a loaf of bread, and then picking up the slice and looking at it."
Goulash, a rescue, is already a cherished member of the family and has been a "total sweetheart" throughout Egner's pregnancy. "He's always lying next to or on me... He does sniff at the belly sometimes, but I'm not sure that means he understands something is going on," Egner said.
The viral TikTok has been flooded with comments from people who love the connection. "I am glad to know your youngest looks like your eldest. No DNA testing needed," one user, @bbykiikz, joked.
Another, @annabellecamp_10, wrote, "I actually thought 'that looks suspiciously like a dog' on slide 2, then swiped and have never been more pleasantly surprised."
