Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

An expecting couple's ultrasound photo has family members all saying the same, hilarious thing

Expecting couple checks their sonogram and does a double take—they see their dog staring back at them

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, Inês Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny

A couple holds a framed sonagram

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Nov 04, 2025

An expecting mother, Inês Egner, recently went in for her 20-week anatomy scan, one of the most exciting moments for parents to get a clear look at their growing baby. But when the doctor handed her the sonogram report, she was stunned—not by anything abnormal, but by a hilariously familiar face.

Their unborn son looked exactly like their dog, Goulash.

Egner shared the laugh-out-loud moment on her TikTok, @inesverse, where the post has since been viewed over 3 million times. She told PEOPLE that she, her husband, and her best friend were at the appointment, and the reaction was immediate.

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, In\u00eas Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny Video of reaction to the sonogram: “They have the same parents after all” - @inesverse | TikTok

While they were skimming through the pictures, her friend suddenly interrupted, saying, "Wait, doesn't the baby look just like Goulash?"

Egner said she and her husband burst out laughing, unable to deny the striking resemblance. The joke was cemented when they shared the pictures with their family.

"I then sent the photos to my family via text, and my father, unprompted, actually said the same thing. He responded to that particular picture and said, 'The baby looks like Goulash.' No one can unsee it now," she explained in her interview with PEOPLE.

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, In\u00eas Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny A doctor shows expectant mother the sonogramCanva

For Egner and her husband, who "jokingly refer to the dog as our son," the moment was just a "fun time overall." She was refreshingly honest about the reality of sonogram images, which, as many parents know, aren't always picture-perfect.

"I know you're meant to say your baby looks beautiful in the sonogram photos, that they look just like their parents and whatnot, but the reality is they are really ugly. Sometimes downright creepy!" she said.

As medical experts have noted, this "creepy" look is normal. Suzanne Debari, a sonographer at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, once explained to TODAY, "I could show you an adult MRI and it would look just as scary. It’s almost like we’re slicing a loaf of bread, and then picking up the slice and looking at it."

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, In\u00eas Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny An MRI for an adult maleCanva

Goulash, a rescue, is already a cherished member of the family and has been a "total sweetheart" throughout Egner's pregnancy. "He's always lying next to or on me... He does sniff at the belly sometimes, but I'm not sure that means he understands something is going on," Egner said.

The viral TikTok has been flooded with comments from people who love the connection. "I am glad to know your youngest looks like your eldest. No DNA testing needed," one user, @bbykiikz, joked.

Another, @annabellecamp_10, wrote, "I actually thought 'that looks suspiciously like a dog' on slide 2, then swiped and have never been more pleasantly surprised."

You can follow Inês Egner (@inesverse) on TikTok for more dog-related content.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

babydogfunnygoulashinês egnerpregnancysonogramtiktokultrasoundviral videopast events

The Latest

Joey Grundl, Domino's, pizza delivery, hero, rescue, kidnapped, Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Wisconsin, WITI Milwaukee
Past Events

Domino's pizza guy saves woman's life, then gets to meet Taylor Swift

sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, Inês Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny
Past Events

An expecting couple's ultrasound photo has family members all saying the same, hilarious thing

intimacy, friendship, romance, boundaries, norms, communication, platonic relationship, romantic relationship
Culture

5 surprising truths that show romantic and platonic relationships are more alike than we think

cashless banking, bank policies, ANZ branch, Smart ATMs, cash withdrawal, digital payments, Australia banks, viral TikTok, bank teller, branch services, over-the-counter, customer rights, privacy concerns, surveillance, cash access, ATM limits, banking trends, closing accounts, Macquarie Bank, cashless society
Past Events

She tried to withdraw her own cash but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

More For You

Miss Colombia, Tatiana Castro, pageant answer, viral clip, guard dog, museum fire, art vs life, empathy, quick wit, 1994 pageant, Cesar department, interview question, viral video, Instagram post, crowd reaction, heartwarming, beauty queen, moral choice, pageant finals, inspiring moment

Contestant gives a brilliant answer to the final question asked during Miss Colombia 1994.

Instagram | @missuniversetrivia

Miss Colombia has great reply when asked if she'd save famous paintings or a guard dog in a fire

After all the evening gowns, talent showcases, and perfectly rehearsed smiles, beauty pageants usually come down to one make-or-break moment — the final question. It’s the test that reveals not just poise under pressure, but wit, empathy, and depth of character.

Back in 1994, Miss Colombia delivered one of those rare answers that stopped people in their tracks. Her response was so thoughtful and full of heart that it’s still being talked about decades later. A clip of that unforgettable moment has resurfaced, thanks to @missuniversetrivia on Instagram, reminding everyone why her words became an instant classic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Musharaf Asghar, Educating Yorkshire, Mr. Burton, stammer, speech, teacher, keynote speaker, inspirational, reunion

(L) A young man with headphones on speaking at a podium while listening to music; (R) His teachers watching nervously

YouTube | Photo by @OurStories

A teacher's simple music trick helps a 16-year-old boy overcome a debilitating stutter

For anyone who watched the hit show "Educating Yorkshire," it’s a moment impossible to forget. A 16-year-old student, Musharaf Asghar, who battled a severe stammer that often left him unable to speak, was encouraged by his teacher, Mr. Matthew Burton, to try an unconventional technique. Inspired by The King's Speech, Mr. Burton had Musharaf listen to music on headphones while delivering a speech, Metro.co.uk reported.

The result was stunning. Musharaf spoke fluently, and the entire nation was moved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Okene, Jascon-4, shipwreck, lone survivor, rescue video, diver, Nigeria, air pocket, BBC, The Guardian

A shipwreck underwater

Canva

Mind-blowing video shows the moment a crew member was found alive in a sunken ship after 3 days

It’s a piece of rescue footage so dramatic it looks like a scene from a Hollywood movie, and it's captivating audiences all over again. The video, shared by the BBC, shows a diver exploring the wreckage of a sunken tugboat, 100 feet below the ocean's surface. The diver sees a hand and assumes, like the 11 other crew members, that it's a body. Then, the hand grabs him.

This is the incredible true story of Harrison Okene, the lone survivor of the Jascon-4, and the moment he was found after three days trapped in a tiny air pocket.

Keep ReadingShow less
drone, dog rescue, coyote, Whiskey the dog, Chris Laughlin, Natural State Drone Solutions, thermal imaging, Arkansas, KATV, good news

(L) A young puppy; (R) A man operates a drone

Canva

Drone pilot helps missing dog escape from a coyote in dramatic rescue video

Commercial drones have a lot of applications beyond capturing nifty aerial photos for your wedding or real estate listing. In many cases, like disaster and search-and-rescue efforts, they can even help save lives. Natural State Drone Solutions, a company based in Russellville, Arkansas, uses the technology for pet tracking—and, in one dramatic example, they helped a couple rescue their missing dog from the clutches of a coyote.

Chris Laughlin, the company’s owner, detailed the encounter in an interview with Little Rock, Arkansas, ABC affiliate KATV. "The owners called me up and sounded pretty desperate," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cristian Marian Becheanu, Romania, hero, firefighter, toddler saved, well rescue, good news, inspirational, viral story, ISU Dolj

Rescuers attempt to locate survivors

Canva

After 11 hours of failed attempts, a local teen hero saved a 3-year-old from a well

It’s a story of "extraordinary courage" from 2013 that continues to circulate online, and for good reason. In a town in Romania, a three-year-old boy named Gabriel had fallen into a deep, narrow well. For 11 agonizing hours, a large team of professional rescue workers gathered at the scene, trying every method they could to retrieve him. Every attempt had failed.

As the situation grew more desperate, an unlikely hero stepped forward. Cristian Marian Becheanu, a local teenager, volunteered to be lowered into the hole.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin checks, melanoma awareness, dermatologist visit, mole mapping, early detection, partner health, TikTok health, viral story, skin cancer signs, biopsy results, preventive care, Utah couple, dermatology tips, patient advocacy, health checklist, mole screening, cancer screening, body mapping, healthcare stories, TikTok dermatology

It might seem like an odd idea, but this trick has a real shot to save lives.

TikTok | @brinleemiles

His wife sent him to the dermatologist covered in circles, she may have saved his life

Brinlee Miles wasn’t taking any chances. The 20-year-old from Utah had seen her husband Ryan’s family history with skin cancer and knew a proper skin check was overdue. Noticing a few concerning moles on his back and chest, she picked up a pen and marked the ones she thought the dermatologist should look at.

What she didn’t expect was for the dermatologist to follow her lead—adding their own notes next to her circles after the exam.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional bride at her wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to take his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
gaslighting, unnecessary products, consumerism, Upworthy, viral, wedding industry, whole body deodorant, tipping culture, smart appliances, health insurance

A woman using deodorant

Canva

21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential. They’re not.

Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified. Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025