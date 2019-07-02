A dad was sent to buy tampons and his sincere text questions were just great. 

Recently on GOOD
Hundreds of divers just set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup More than 600 divers from across the globe collected well over 1,000 pounds of trash in Florida.
Here’s a 1918 role model for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ successor as White House press secretary. “He is absolutely honest.”
Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video. Most people don’t know he studied dance as a child.
Daughter inspires mom to create devilshly clever solution to a messy room. She chose the nuclear option.
Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’ “He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”
The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate. We watched it so you don’t have to.
