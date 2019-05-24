Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight.

Everyone has a few clothing items in their wardrobe that just become staples over the years. Whether it be that oversized college sweatshirt or that one t-shirt you bought 10 years ago that you just can't seem to part with, there are just certain clothing items that make you feel like you whenever you slip them on.

Last year, an Imgur user uploaded a picture of their mother's favorite summer dress that she has been wearing for years. At first glance, it looks like any other generic novelty Hawaiian-printed garment. But look a little closer...

Can you see the NSFW pattern among the hibiscus print?

If you're still having trouble, look a little harder:

Yep, there are silhouettes of naked women all over the dress.

I have so many questions. How did nobody notice this for so long? Who the heck is this dress even made for? What horny dude got away with this design?!

Yes, on one hand, this pattern is just another reminder of how women are sexualized at every turn— even in contexts that make no sense. But, on the other hand, the naked ladies do give this dress a little extra pizazz.

Would you rock this dress, or donate it to Goodwill?