A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’

Recently on GOOD
-
40 memes that might make you laugh if you have crushing depression. Sometimes all you can do is laugh.
-
Men are statistically riskier drivers. So why do women pay more for car insurance? Do you think it's fair that women are charged more for their car insurance?
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches smug Republican who called the Green New Deal ‘elitist.’ How is caring for the planet elitist?
-
McDonald’s says it will stop lobbying against raising the minimum wage. This is a game changer.
-
-
A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder. Her breast milk, her choice. Let’s get that on a t-shirt.
Recent
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches smug Republican who called the Green New Deal ‘elitist.’ McDonald’s says it will stop lobbying against raising the minimum wage. Two weeks after the Christchurch massacre, Facebook announces it will block white nationalist posts. A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder. Is ‘special needs’ the new ‘r-word’? Petco just became the first major retailer to ban artificial ingredients in dog and cat food. 10 tricks to appear smart in meetings. 9 non-threatening leadership strategies for women. Southern mom's response to concerned text about her daughter 'dating a black boy' goes hugely viral. Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time. 12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women. The owners of Krispy Kreme are giving away millions after discovering their family’s Nazi past.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy