Boss’s reaction to employee hit by a car is so bad it’s almost satire

When an employee is involved in a serious accident, the standard workplace response is usually one of concern. But a recent story, shared by workplace commentator Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok, highlights a manager whose reaction was so shockingly devoid of empathy that it has left the internet stunned.

The incident was revealed through a series of text messages. The exchange begins with a manager asking a team about a missing employee named Stacey. “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” they wrote.

A co-worker quickly responded with the alarming news: Stacey had been hit by a car and was on her way to the hospital.

Instead of expressing shock or asking about Stacey’s condition, the manager’s immediate focus was on a work task. “When will she be back?” they texted. “We have a pitch this afternoon, and she’s supposed to be presenting.”

In his viral TikTok, Askins was baffled by the complete lack of humanity. “On a basic human level, you have to start with, ‘Oh my god, is she okay?’” he pointed out.

The co-worker in the text exchange, meanwhile, handled the situation with remarkable professionalism. “I doubt she’ll be back today, but I have her deck and the notes, so I should be able to step in for her if that’s okay?” they offered, providing a simple and effective solution.

But the manager wasn’t satisfied, calling Stacey’s accident “the last thing” they needed and even suggesting the co-worker contact Stacey at the hospital to see if she could still make it in for the presentation.

The colleague gently but firmly shut down the absurd request. “I don’t think we should be bothering them, but I promise you I can cover for her if it comes down to it,” they replied. The manager finally relented, calling the co-worker’s help a “worst case scenario.”

The story resonated deeply online, opening a floodgate of comments about toxic work environments. One commenter, @upgradeplease, noted that a reasonable client would understand. "If Stacey was crucial to the pitch, most clients would agree to reschedule if told, ‘She’s been hit by a car. Can we reschedule?’ Managers need to push back more."

Another user, @hakuroww, shared a story of a compassionate boss, providing a stark contrast: “My colleague’s house burned down during our night shift, and he left immediately after his neighbor called. Our boss gave him a month of paid leave to rebuild his life.”

The incident, while extreme, serves as a potent example of a workplace culture that prioritizes productivity over people. While shocking, the number of people sharing similar stories proves that this manager’s mindset is unfortunately not as rare as it should be.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.