Bride who lost her ability to walk due to stage 4 cancer has the 'dream' wedding with her best friend

Life often takes a different course from what we plan but when it comes to our dreams, our perseverance can help us get through, no matter what. A woman named Nako Chung (@nakochung) revealed that it was her dream to marry her best friend and have her dad walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. Unfortunately, Chung was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and didn’t know how much time she had left. Despite depleting health, her dream remained as strong as ever. A few months ago, with the help of her loved ones, she was finally able to fulfill her dream.

With her diagnosis and treatment and everything taking place, Chung didn’t allow her hopes to get shattered and brought the internet to tears with her wholesome ceremony. Sharing a glimpse of her special day, Chung explained her story. She wrote, “I have stage 4 cancer and don’t know how many days I have left.” She donned a beautiful wedding gown and got dressed to walk down the aisle. Right from her first look, bouquet and everything, Chung and her loved ones spared no effort to make the day as special and wonderful as for any other bride.

Though Chung wasn’t in a position to walk down the aisle, her loved ones had her covered. The bride had a wheelchair and a custom-made walker and captured her moment walking with her dad. “My bridesmaids surprised me with a handmade walker,” she exclaimed. The two bridesmaids were seen in various glimpses wrapping and decorating her walker to make it fit for the occasion. Chung mentioned that they used leftover material from her wedding gown and their creativity to adorn the walker in a way that matches her dress.

Chung was able to hold her father’s hand and walk down the aisle on her wedding day in a tear-jerking moment. “Walking down the aisle with the best dad in the world,” she wrote as her father gently and patiently held her. She was even given her bridal entry with her groom as they entered their wedding reception. Her best friend-turned-husband gently yet enthusiastically danced alongside her. Chung couldn't stop smiling from cheek to cheek.

Image Source: TikTok | @lordsnuff_and_kim

Image Source: TikTok | @withluv_jj

Chung witnessed one of the “best days” of her life, thanks to her strength and the love of her dear ones. The bride left people bawling in tears, wishing the couple nothing but the best. @rubylee77 wrote, “May you beat cancer, you deserve the world.” @dachubs2016 added, “May the rest of your days be filled with joy and peace.” @jen45446 wrote, “This is a huge reminder to be appreciative of everything. Wishing you love.” Many also mentioned in the comments that Chung unfortunately passed away a month or two after her wedding but there has been no confirmation from her spouse or family.