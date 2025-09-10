Skip to content
Harvard Medical School study claims martial arts is the best exercise for people over 60

Roundhouse kicking to better health.

Seniors can benefit a lot from martial arts, a study finds.

Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 10, 2025
Getting older can be frustrating. Your body has more trouble moving around, your energy can deplete faster, and there are several age-related health risks to be wary of.

One of the best ways for people over 60 to stay fit and be more mobile is to regularly exercise, which begs the question: What kind of exercise is the best for seniors? Well, according to a Harvard Medical School study, the most beneficial exercise is not walking, jogging, or weight training, although all are viable options. If you’re approaching 60 and want a quality exercise routine, you might want to start taking a martial arts class.

While the aggressive aspect of martial arts may make it appear that it is built for younger bodies, the majority of martial arts training can provide quality exercise for older folks. Harvard University professors believe “soft” martial arts such as tai chi, wing chun, and aikido help seniors improve their flexibility, muscle tone, balance, and coordination through slower movements. The added benefit? This exercise is also easier on the joints and can help exercise the mind through concentration and routine.

That’s not to say that other “hard” martial arts, such as karate, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, aren’t in the conversation. A Southern Cross University study believes they can provide the same benefits as “soft” martial arts while also providing cardiovascular exercise and rigorous resistance training through squats, strikes, and stances. Certain martial arts can also train a person to know how to fall in a safer way should they trip, lose balance, or slip in the shower.

Medical professionals also believe that martial arts can help improve the mass and strength of both muscles and bones, which steadily decline the older we get. By practicing martial arts routines, training exercises, and katas, seniors can fight off muscle weakness and lower bone density, along with fighting off an opponent.

“When you hold strong stances, perform controlled kicks, or use strikes, your muscles pull on the bones,” said Dr. Maria Knöbel, medical director of Medical Cert UK. “This pulling action stimulates bone cells called osteoblasts, which are responsible for building new bone tissue. The continuous strain of these movements will signal the body that the bones must remain strong.”

“At the same time, martial arts strengthen the muscles,” she continued. “Movements such as squats, steps, kicks and balance drills use both the large muscles like those in the legs and core, and the smaller stabilizing muscles that protect the joints. Using all of these muscles together keeps the fibers active and slows the natural loss of strength that happens with age.”

Seniors not only benefit from martial arts physically, but mentally as well. It allows seniors to build a sense of community and form friendships with other classmates in the dojo, improving their social lives. While the training helps build the body, it also builds a sense of self-confidence and empowerment. Getting your brain to remember training, combat strategies, and routines also keeps the mind as sharp as the body, too.

If a senior in your life is in need of quality exercise and a fresh hobby, it might be worth getting them to attend a class at the local dojo, with their doctor’s approval. In the long term, it could help improve their standard of living as they grow older.

martial arts, seniors, exercise, mobility, higher standard of living
