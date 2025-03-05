Guy's marriage proposal includes two rings: one for his fiancée and one for their dog

When you propose to a human, you’re also essentially proposing to that person’s pets. Marriage is kind of a package deal, right? Given that logic, it’s perfectly valid—and quite sweet—that someone popping "the big question" would extend that courtesy to their beloved's pooch.
Posting these dual proposals has become an Internet trend, and one TikTok user has gone viral for sharing their delightful footage. The clip, overlaid with the caption, "When he knows how important your dog is to you and proposes to her too," focuses solely on the canine portion of that life-changing moment: A well-dressed gentleman walks up to an excited little pup, bends down to one knee, and opens a red box to reveal a comically oversized engagement ring toy.
The dog seems pretty stoked about the whole thing, wagging her tail and carrying her new treasure to the couch. Doubling up on the adorability, the video ends with the guy picking up his new furry fiancée (furancée?), beaming an enormous smile, and giving her a smooch. Everything went well, according to the caption: "We both said yes."
The comments are predictably fantastic, with users praising the cuteness of the moment and taking the opportunity to crack jokes. "A dog got proposed to before me?!?? Imma wrap it up," someone wrote, while another chimed in with, "New standard unlocked." A supremely underrated reaction: "how does it feel that she got a bigger ring?" Even the dog food brand Pedigree seized the moment, adding, "Dog dad score just sky rocketed."
Someone offered a congrats to the video’s creator, "datelistlou," and playfully asked, "Are you sure he doesn’t love her more?" They responded, "He just might," with a flurry of emojis.
Lots of amazing, dog-related marriage proposals have been blowing up online. One, documented on Instagram, shows a Golden Retriever named Bubbles excitedly jumping over a man mid-ask, prompting the overlay text, "My dog when he thought I was proposing to him…" After the scene cuts to the real proposal, the pup looks displeased, and the text shifts: "…Vs. when he realized I’m proposing to his mom!"
