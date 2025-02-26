Skip to content
Demi Moore reveals she still visits with Bruce Willis every week, even during Oscar season

"We will always be a family, just in a different form."

Actress Demi Moore

Demi Moore in 2010.

Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerFeb 26, 2025
At 62 years old, Demi Moore is the "it girl" again. In a career that has spanned over 40 years, she’s finally racking up statues in award season for her horror/comedy performance in the Coralie Fargeat directed film, The Substance. But as she makes the press junket rounds, it's clear that she has never lost sight of what truly matters to her in life—her family. She continues to maintain her incredibly close relationship with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.The two were officially married for thirteen years and had three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Despite their romantic relationship ending in separation, they've kept a tight bond.

In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, co-host Clayton Davis brings up Bruce, who was diagnosed in 2022 with frontotemporal dementia. "When Bruce got diagnosed, and you were there for him, it brought so much joy and hope. Someone said, 'She's almost like the ideal ex-wife.' Being there for him really allowed people to see that there’s life after divorce. You guys share children together, and there’s a way to do this."

Demi gets candid: "Going all the way back to when we decided to end our marriage in that form, for me, I very quickly realized that we will always be a family—just in a different form. So what does that look like, and how do we do that? Before I knew anything about conscious uncoupling, I was instinctively knowing that. And perhaps it came out of what I experienced as a child when my parents divorced, and never wanting my children to have to choose. As our lives change with different partners, we’re still connected by the idea that we’re a family. We'll always be a family."

It was never lost on Demi what needed to be done. "When this occurred, this unexpected thing that impacts our whole family, for me, there was never a question. There was no other way to be but to show up in the wholeness of who we are and the love that we have. I'm really grateful for that. I'm grateful to be of service to Emma and their daughters, who are my daughters' sisters. So, thereby, we are all family."

"It's special, and I hope that’s encouraging for people to know there’s a different way that you can do things."

When asked how Bruce is doing now, Demi answers, "Given the givens, I think he’s in a very good place. I make an effort to go and see him every week if I am here in town. It’s always a joy for me."

In a companion piece for Variety, Davis writes, "Moore has remained a constant presence in his life." In her raw interview, she also shares, "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Just last year, Demi (along with their daughters and Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis) posted their annual Father’s Day shout-out to Bruce on Instagram. This included a scrolling slideshow of various photos of Bruce with different family members by his side—or in his arms—over the years. She captioned it, "Happy Father’s Day to our favorite girl dad. We love you, BW!" They received over a million likes and thousands of comments from fans worldwide. One shared, "True love means you can divorce but still be friends. If children are involved, more power to you."



