Grandma was delighted with an adventure to her childhood happy place.

"Going to go see the mice?"

"Grandma can't wait to get back to Disneyland."

Mark Wales
May 20, 2025
How many seemingly magic moments have you captured in your own lifetime? How many seconds have brought you wonder and connection? How many opportunities do you have left with those people you really love and that mean the most? This isn’t a pass fail test nor an accusation that you might be doing it all wrong. This is more an occasion to recognize one family doing it right. And yes, maybe some effort and money and most importantly time to allow it to happen.

Grandma Barbara loves Disneyland. It was her childhood's happy place, and she hadn't visited for 30 years. As a surprise her family decided to take her there. Grandma's reaction in the video is honest and heartwarming, “Going to see Cinderella?” The video follows up with some moments around the park demonstrating Grandma Barbara is having a great time.

What also comes across is the person holding the camera, they're having a great time too. After a day of sun and smiles, it all ties up with a nice hug from a big eared character in a fancy suit. Which big eared character? Watch the video to find out.


It’s a fun and feel good video. They make me smile too.

This little gem of a story opens the door for some self reflections about how we all organize our lives. Investing the limited free time we have in our older relatives brings them joy as well as some much wanted relief and happiness for ourselves. And when we stop to reflect on how much time has past verses how much time we have left to actually be with each other, maybe we're all wasting time.

Yes, family is complicated and personalities can be complex. It's often difficult to find the right mindset to advocate for some of the more difficult relatives. However, if you're up to the challenge, maybe some fun activities suggested here will inspire the risk and reward.


Fun things to do with your older family might include: sitting around the table and having a good chat, going for a hike and walk, maybe a spa day, playing some classic board games or the immersive VR game, having a listen to their stories and adventures over a tasty meal, or maybe making a whole event of it, Disneyland anyone?


grandparents, games, mental health, time, events, fun things, celebrationsGrandparents celebrating with family.Image from Canva - Photo by RgStudio

As we age the challenges of mental health can be exacerbated by loneliness and isolation. More than one in three older adults feel isolated and lonely. According to studies conducted by the University of Michigan those numbers have been decreasing since the pandemic, yet they are still harmfully high.

Loneliness and social isolation can have drastic effects upon physical and mental health. Persons suffering have increased risk of heart disease, dementia, stroke, anxiety and depression. Conversely people who maintain and cultivate improved social connections have increased longevity and better emotional and physical well-being.

emotions, community, holidays, smiles, grandkids, family events, celebrationsFamily at Holiday Gathering.Image from Canva, Photo by FatCamera

The simple truth of it all is if we don’t find time for one another then we won’t have much time. Connection to our community and family fills us up with a whole lotta emotions, some good, some bad. Life is messy and we all know it's complicated. Doing it alone seems way harder than together.

I'm hoping you find the time for the good of yours.

Family
