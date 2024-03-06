Drake makes touching gesture towards fan who recently lost his mother

Drake has gone viral after promising to pay the mortgage of a fan's mother at a recent concert in Kansas City. This incident happened during his performance as part of his "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?" The singer was performing when a fan slipped him a note requesting help. Drake opened the note and found that the fan had requested help in fulfilling their late mother's final wish to pay off her mortgage, reported The Independent. Without skipping a beat, Drake announced that he would pay off the mortgage on behalf of the fan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Drake appears via video during the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Ramon(@ramonlmunoz). In the minute-long video, Drake can be seen reading the note and without a second thought, he acknowledged the fan's request and took a slight pause right before his big announcement. The heartfelt note mentioned the fan was weighed down by his mother's mortgage amounting to $160,000. An unfazed Drake spontaneously announced in front of thousands of concertgoers that he would clear the fan's mortgage.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake and 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

His generous announcement evoked a loud cheer and was met with huge rounds of applause and love from the Kansas City crowd. They say, "You should never meet your heroes," but for this particular fan, it changed his life for the better. The singer's generous offer is just another instance of his empathy and willingness to make a positive impact in a person's life.

Drake jus casually paying off peoples houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024

Time and time again, the Grammy winner has made generous contributions to help his fans. Recently, Drake made headlines when he reportedly gifted a fan $25,000 at a Buffalo, New York concert, reported by WROC. The fan was spotted holding a cardboard sign that read: “Beat stage four cancer just in time for Drake #godsplan." The Canadian pop icon has always gave back to his fans and the community. Be it charity, meeting his fans or even taking a random selfie. Currently, he is on tour with J Cole, which kicked off on 2nd February in Tampa, Florida. The duo are all set to perform several dates across the US, with the final show ending in Denver, Colorado, in April.