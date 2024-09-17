Elderly employee promoting ancient castle with a Gen Z script and thick British accent is comedy gold

With social media and influencer marketing being the go-to mediums for brands trying to reach out to consumers, Gen Zs are the most preferred group by agencies hiring copywriters. They are aware of the latest trends and possess the knowledge of the lingo that fellow Gen Z communicate in, including the slang that resonates with consumers. Hever Castle (@hever_castle) in England is among the growing number of businesses that are letting Gen Z employees write their marketing scripts. It has resulted in them producing a hilarious video where an elderly employee takes the viewers on a castle tour while talking in Gen Z lingo. His deadpan delivery of the script’s dialogues and, that too, in a thick British accent has left people in stitches.

Image Source: Hever Castle was the home of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII who was beheaded (Getty Images)

Hever Castle is an Edenbridge-based romantic double-moated 14th-century castle and once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII and mother of Elizabeth I. The Gen Z marketing clip they posted a week ago has amassed over 10 million views and still counting.

“Hey besties,” an elderly employee dressed in a red uniform coat, can be seen saying cheerfully. “Need to touch some grass after your brat girl summer,” he asks while standing with a backdrop of a tree, his hands stuffed in his pant pockets. For the older generation, the expression “Brat summer” means enjoying life as much as one can despite the struggles one is facing. “Hever Castle understood the assignment,” he proclaims standing after an antique queen’s bed adorned with gold-trimmed drapes. In Gen Z slang, “Understood the assignment” is a way to praise someone who has completed a task, achieved a goal, or exceeded expectations.

The next frame of the clip shows the ardent employee standing in front of Boleyn’s framed portrait hanging on a wooden wall. “Pop off, queen,” he exclaims as a compliment to the queen's beauty in Gen Z lingo. The clip transitions to the part of the castle housing the sculpture of a prominent Romanesque-style man. “My guy’s rizz is fire,” the employee remarks, using the Gen Z term for charisma or charm.

The employee is then seen walking through a corridor in the castle and giving a hi-five to another employee as both exclaim “Slay,” which means that they are doing exceptionally well. The man in a red coat then enters another chamber in the castle where the walls seem to be decorated with giant paintings. “This and yap hits different,” he says, using a term that means to talk too much.

In further scenes, he is seen repeating the same expression “slay” in different locations of the castle. After a quick-timed montage of “slays,” he stands in a grand corridor with an arched roof lined with crystalline chandeliers. ”Anne of Cleaves ate, she left no crumbs when she made the Long Gallery,” he says trying to explain how Anne did a great job with the decor.

Not even a week had passed since this ad was posted, people were already going crazy over it. Someone even referred to the castle’s video in a Craiglist job description they posted to hire Gen Z writers to write their marketing script. Apart from more than 400,000 likes on Instagram, the video was also shared on Reddit’s 10 million-member group r/MadeMeSmile where over 10,000 people upvoted it. “Damnit if this isn’t charming,” commented u/bartender9719.

Image Source: Reddit | u/doesitevermatter

“I have discovered through this sub that deadpan old people using slang is my new favorite thing,” commented u/illustrious-pen1771. u/cheese464 said, “Seriously. I would this guy to have a channel where every video starts with that ‘Hey besties!’” while u/kabeekibaki added, “Cute elder celebrating youth culture. I like it.”

Image Source: Reddit | u/luckybucketbastard7

Image Source: Reddit | u/turbulent_ease2149

A day after the video was posted and instantly went viral, the castle’s staff posted a short meme depicting the employee being welcomed as a hero by the rest of the staff. This post, too, has garnered over 1 million views.

In a follow-up post captioned, “A word from the icon himself,” the employee in question shares some words about his newfound fame, peppering them with more Gen Z lingo. “Hey besties,” he starts the video. “I hear that my video quite literally popped off last week.” After one more “slay,” he says, “Your comments are giving me life and I realize that I give off ‘main character energy.’” He goes on to throw expressions like “Have I entered my influencer era,” wrapping it up with yet another “slay.”