Football player's beautiful tribute to his hardworking mom is winning hearts on the internet

Terrion Arnold has become one of the hottest prospects in the NFL as the Alabama cornerback put up excellent shifts in the NFL Scouting Combine. The 20-year-old, however, has gone viral online for speaking about his mom and her contribution to his life. In a brief interview on the sidelines of the NFL Combine, the talented cornerback took a moment to credit his mother for raising him.

In the brief clip uploaded by NFL, Arnold emphasizes the role of his mother in his life and career. He starts by saying that he is extremely proud of his mother and for her efforts in raising him. The youngster goes on to narrate how his mother overcame a lot of obstacles, having given birth to him at a young age. She had to raise him as a single mother. Arnold also focuses on the fact that his mother was strong enough to not let any criticism get the better of her and at the same time, thanked her for facing all adversities head-on.

The 20-year-old, with a flair in his tone, asks the cameraman to zoom in on him and then continues to express his affection for his mom, calling by her full name 'Tamala Arnold'.The youngster also stressed the fact he is blessed to have her by his side and will always be grateful for her contribution to his life. In an adorable shoutout to his mom, he said, "I'm gonna continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be."

Besides his mom, he also gives a brief shoutout to his family back home. He ends the interview with utmost confidence stating that he is geared up for the ultimate clash, calling the event a "warmup." Terrion Arnold has grabbed a lot of attention and has bagged in praise from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah who appreciated the overall energy of the youngster and expressed it via a tweet saying :

I’ve had the chance to visit with Terrion Arnold and it sounds like teams interviewing him have the same reaction- big energy, fills the room & loves football. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 29, 2024

Arnold's heartfelt shoutout to his mom went viral on social media and had a lot of fans and followers appreciating the youngster showing gratitude to his mom. "This is how you make your mama proud, what a heck of a young man to take that time to showcase his mother instead of himself!" wrote one user. Another Twitter user commented, "Young man....your character is huge, I attribute that to your mom. She raised a great dude, from what I've seen. Your character will make your draft stock soar. God bless you and your mom." Terrion Arnold's acknowledgment of his mother is a vital reminder to appreciate all the unsung heroes who support and encourage us on our journey through life.