Fourth-grade teacher's factual response to the claim that teachers work '8 to 9 months per year'

Teaching is one of the hardest jobs of all. The educators not only craft detailed curriculums or teach concepts but also play the role of effective psychologists for their students. But unfortunately, they are not being compensated enough for their hard work. Numbers prove that most teachers in the US are underpaid and overworked. A fourth-grade teacher, Kyle Cohen (@mr.kylecohen), became popular for bringing this cause to light.

This teacher from Cleveland, Ohio, is fondly known as “Mr. Cohen” by his students. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cohen obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and leadership studies from Ohio State University and also served for two years at a school for Teach For America. In October 2021, he uploaded a video highlighting the salary a teacher normally gets.

"In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs, and I had my college degree and experience," he said in the video which has now crossed 1.2 million views.

The video divided TikTokers into opinions. While some people supported Cohen’s plight, others believed that he was being paid appropriately. @matthewpaley took Cohen's side and commented, “Teachers deserve better!” @mrsannewalker disclosed her own salary, saying it was unfortunate, “My first year, I made $31,000 teaching in east Los Angeles with a 7th grade English class of 46 kids and 2 ESL classes of almost 40 kids.” @dr_bassius, a university professor, said he only made “$23,000."

On the flip side, @ty14ty14 commented, “But you knew what you signed up for.” The situation turned outrageous when a person, who goes on TikTok as @mikekarpinski291, commented, “You work 8-9 months in a year.” Cohen ripped this statement with a follow-up video, where he brilliantly demonstrated the concise math that goes behind the work of a teacher. The video picked up over 4 million views.

“I work from about 7 to 5, which is roughly 10 hours a day, multiply that by five, because there are five days in a week, that is 50 hours, multiply that by 4 which is about 200 hours that I work a month,” he explained. “I am also going to add 10 additional hours per week, because if I look at my calendar, I have a lot of meetings and events, and things like that that as a fourth-grade teacher, I am required to attend.” He continued by saying that these additional 10 hours were just the minimum he was calculating, given the tasks of lesson planning, grading, plus communication with co-workers, families, and administration. He said it’d turn out to be roughly 240 hours a month.

Thereupon, he calculated how much he was being paid per hour. He estimated that he was dedicating approximately 2,160 hours per year to his teaching job. This implied that based on his $31,000 salary, he was making $14 per hour, which he called “ridiculous.” According to a report by ZipRecruiter, even the average hourly pay for a McDonald's employee in the United States is $15.55 an hour, as of Jun 3, 2024. Even babysitters in the US charge an average of $15.84 per hour, based on a survey by BabySits on thousands of babysitters. Cohen, it seems, was not exaggerating the situation. It is a reality for teaching professionals in America.

"I don’t want to come off as ungrateful. I’m not ungrateful because I absolutely love what I do, and I would not trade being an educator for anything. I am incredibly grateful to be in this field," he said. "But what I am hoping we have conversations about is the fact that teachers who are ‘only working for eight to nine months of the year’ are being paid inappropriately for the amount of work that they are doing." The video struck a chord in his fellow TikTokers who jumped in with supportive statements in the comment section. “Not to mention Sunday is spent time planning for the next week,” said @crazyin3rd. @b_kudz8 expressed annoyance, “Why do teachers ‘always’ have to prove they’re doing something right? We work hard regardless & deserve to be paid like it.”

Image Source: TikTok | @heyyitsmeg

Cohen took a stand, but not many teachers go to such lengths to fight for their profession. They just quit. So, Cohen just hoped to inspire other educators to take a step forward and make an attempt to change their reality. "My hope in making these videos is to start some real conversations. Our teachers (and students) deserve the best, and it is the unfortunate reality that we are far from making this dream a reality," he told Buzzfeed.

