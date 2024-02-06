Girl has the funniest reaction to dad shaving his beard

As kids who are still exploring the world around us, we take time to know and love a person. If someone is away for a few days or months, it's also easy for the child to forget that person altogether. But what happens when a toddler doesn't recognize her dad? This is exactly what happened with this dad whose daughter just won't recognize him after he had shaved his beard. In an Instagram video from the account A Southern Confession, (a_southern_confession), a little girl is looking at someone off-camera with bewilderment. To say that the child is scared, doesn't do her expressions justice. She's straight-up shocked and not moving at all as she sees the stranger walk into the house. The mom tries to ask her, "Who is it?" multiple times but the girl is too scared to answer.

Eventually, the mom reveals that the stranger is no one else but the little girl's dad, just without a beard. This little girl had not seen her dad without a beard ever and just couldn't recognize him. As the mom tries to convince her that it's her dad, the girl refuses to believe it and sticks to her mom's side. The girl clutches onto her mom and repeatedly shakes her head as her dad walks into the house. Eventually, she starts crying as her dad stands beside her. She is inconsolable even though her mom keeps repeating that, "It's dada." But she refuses to believe it and has a full-blown meltdown. At this point, the child is thoroughly scared of the stranger she doesn't know is her father.

The dad finally comes forward and scoops her up and tries to convince her that he's dad. But the toddler refuses to believe him as well and keeps pointing at her mom. He even tries to sing "Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round" to her but she continues crying. The mom and dad just couldn't stop laughing at their toddler's reaction to her dad shaving his beard. It was adorable how children get used to some things and need time to process it. However, some people found the video adorable or funny others thought it isn't nice to make a child go through that.

An Instagram user @ellenisalyclark wrote, "Please don't laugh at a child that's scared or confused. Someone do something to console her and tell her that is Daddy. Why not let little children watch their daddies shave the beard off so that they can see it's the same person?" Another user @nativedoll_ wrote, "When you said 'It's dada' and she started shaking her head like 'No it's not.'" Another user @bill_blaszyk1 shared his own experience and wrote, "My daughter had a similar reaction when I shaved mine off. It was the first time she saw me without facial hair. She was 27." Another user @emezie_jay wrote, "She doesn’t care about what bus got wheels!! Put me down, man!" Another user @ashleyusc02 wrote, "I am dying! Her look of terror. Looking at you like 'Momma. Why are you not protecting me from this stranger.'" Funny or not, the child will surely be reminded of this incident where she didn't recognize her dad her whole life.