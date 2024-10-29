Groom stops midway through wedding vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise

Childhood sweethearts ending up together sounds like a fairytale but it's rare in times when time and distance among other factors drive couples apart. That seemed to be fate's plan for Lauren and Brooks, who split up in February 2015, but something shifted inside Brooks when he was on his flight to Oklahoma, and he decided that Lauren was the love of his life who he was going to marry.

They did get married and recently, on their third wedding anniversary, Lauren shared a clip from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. In the clip, Brooks can be seen telling her how he wrote this lovely confession during his flight. The video was shot after the bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, and a garden pizza party, when the couple as well as all the guests were at the church for ceremonial vows, according to Lauren's blog post. The clip shows Lauren and Brooks in their wedding costumes, facing each other, along with the church’s priest. While reciting his vows, Brooks recalls the life-changing moment during his flight after their break-up.

“So there I was, sitting at the airport, upset, fighting tears,” he said on the microphone. “But despite our current situation, I knew we would be together. Sitting there in that moment, on my plane ticket I wrote, I’m going to marry that woman.” The groom then slipped out the old ticket from his coat’s pocket and handed it to Lauren. The priest looked at the ticket and read the note for the guests, “On the ticket, it says, I am going to marry that woman with a little smiley face. There’s a little heart too.” Continuing his speech, Brooks said, “A few years, countless memories later, here we are.”

Calling her childhood sweetheart and husband “the most thoughtful human,” Lauren wrote in the post, “It’s the love in my life that keeps me going.” The video has been viewed by more than 9.7 million people ever since it was shared. “The kind of man every woman deserves,” @fabulousjudy_ commented on the wholesome clip, while @tmcconnell74 said, “I still believe in love because of you nice people sharing your stories.” Reflecting on the couple’s story, @realmeyure added, “When you genuinely want to work things with another person, you literally move mountains, aka you would literally do anything to be with that person.”

In the blog post, Lauren described that she and Brooks organized their wedding in the Southern California area where most of their guests lived. They opted for a sustainable wedding, to minimize the waste that is typically generated during weddings. They also skipped the traditional “save the date” invites and chose vintage postcards with QR codes printed on them for the guests. “A wedding is a time to publicly declare how much you love your partner, invite your beloved community into that experience, eat your favorite foods, drink your favorite drinks, dance your butt off, and have a blast,” Lauren wrote, describing how the couple marked everything off their checklist.