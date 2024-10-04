Bride secretly learns Armenian to say her vows in his language. Groom's reaction summed up his love for her.

On a beautiful day in November 2023, a scene more romantic than a rom-com blockbuster unfolded on Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. A group of young bridesmaids in golden-brown gowns flocked through the ranch galore decorated with white crochet curtains, pedestals of sweet treats, and crystalline waterfalls. Bouquets of pastel roses unveiled the bride, Michelle Alacon Krakirian, walking the aisle in a gorgeous white wedding gown. In the special moment, when Michelle started reading her vows, the camera captured teardrops glistening on her better half, Shahan Krakirian’s face. 8 years ago, when he first met and fell for her goofiness, he never expected that on their D-day, she’d surprise him by reading vows in his native language. Their heartwarming story was reported by the Armenian Reporter.

Michelle is Filipino in origin whereas Shahan is Armenian. They first met each other in 2015 at a Las Vegas party hosted by a common Armenian friend, Mark. Shahan and Mark grew up as best friends as Shahan’s dad and Mark’s mother studied in the same school. On the other side, Michelle met Mark while attending UC Irvine. Although Shahan also went to UC Irvine, they never crossed paths until this birthday party. “It felt like we were meant to meet. We had been together for years before we got married,” Michelle told the Armenian Reporter.

When they decided to tie the knot, Michelle came up with the idea of surprising her to-be husband by reading vows in his native language, Western Armenian. “At first, I thought I’d just learn a one-liner in Armenian to surprise Shahan, but I realized that if I was going to do it, I might as well go all in,” she said. It was difficult finding a tutor, but she did find one, named Shushan.

For four months, she dedicated herself to learning the language from Shushan while managing to keep a secret from Shahan. “I had flashcards and notes that I kept hidden from him. There were times I thought he’d caught me, but luckily, he didn’t,” she recalled, laughing. In their wedding video, shared by filmmaker Chris Mai, owner of Goodco Studios, Michelle can be seen passionately reading her vows while the rest of the crowd appears to be choking with tears, especially Shahan. “There was not a dry eye in that moment,” Chris wrote in the video caption.

Speaking of Shahan getting emotional, Michelle said, “I knew he’d cry — he’s emotional — but I didn’t expect everyone else to. People who didn’t even understand Armenian came up to me afterward, telling me they were crying during the ceremony.” She said that everyone resonated with the raw emotion of the moment. “I think it was the combination of his reaction and his parents’ reaction. They were so touched by the effort I put in. His family has always been very welcoming to me, and they never pressured me to learn Armenian, but they were so appreciative of the fact that I did.”

Armenian Reporter reports that a year after their unforgettable wedding, Michelle and Shahan are expecting their first child. Excited about raising a child in a multicultural household, Michelle, who is 38 weeks pregnant, said, “We want her to learn Armenian, Tagalog - my native language — and English. It’s important to us that she embraces both of her cultural identities.” She believes that blending cultures in relationships is a rewarding experience.