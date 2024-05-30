Little girl's hilarious presentation to parents on 'pros of getting a cat' even impresses Microsoft

Kids sometimes throw tantrums or do silly antics when they want something from their parents, but not this girl. When she wanted a cat, she didn’t pester her parents or have a meltdown. All she did was create a PowerPoint presentation, listing reasonable pointers on why she should get a pet and her reasoning has even impressed Microsoft.

Christopher Doyle, a Toronto resident and Nextdoor's Managing Director in the country, shared a post on X in August 202 that read, “Our daughter made a PowerPoint." Beneath the caption, he shared four screenshots of a computer screen displaying the slides of this PPT. The presentation was titled, “Pros of getting a cat.”

In the first slide, the little girl relayed several benefits of owning a kitty. The points were peppered with touches of childlike humor that made people who viewed the post, chuckle. The first point, for example, read, “All of my fellow siblings, though their opinions are less important, would love to have a cat.”

Another benefit she said of petting a cat is that, having a cat can “lower stress levels,” and make a person “happier.” She added that since it’s a cat, one wouldn’t need to take her out every day for walks. She further wrote that she would happily take charge of cleaning up the litter box and kitty’s stuff. Plus, it would be so cute, she added in a point.

In the second slide titled, “A cat oh yeah yeah,” the little girl added two illustrations, one of a cat, and one of a hamster. Beneath the cat graphic was a note that read, “If we were to get a cat, I could keep it with me downstairs in my room. Of course, I would let it out of my room but overall I would be in charge of it.” Below the hamster graphic, she typed the text that said she was promised a hamster 5 years ago but never got one, thus, she truly deserves a cat this time. "Just let me have this," she quipped.

The third slide proved to be an excellent persuasion copy. Inside a circle, typed in bold letters, a line read, “C’mon guys!” Here too, she listed three persuasive points. And she wasn’t just saying it, she had been researching petting a cat for five years, she explained, adding that she was more than just prepared for it. “It would literally be the happiest day of my life, please,” she took the tone of pleading in the third point.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

The fourth slide contained a picture of a cute white furry feline, with a thank you message requesting the parents to consider her appeal. The adorable post caught the attention of thousands of people who were impressed with the little girl’s presentation.

She wins Chris, she wins. 😹 — vicki 🫧 (@vickilaszlo) August 26, 2020

@richburroughs said, “Get her the cat. She’s going to be a CEO someday and you want to be on her good side.” @archduketyler hilariously stated, “Look, I'm not a cat person, but I'm fairly certain you're legally obligated to get your daughter a cat after that.” @otherliztaylor said that her daughter made a similar presentation a few years ago, and now they have the dog that was requested through the presentation.

This is without a doubt the best PowerPoint ever. I see a cat in her future! — Laura Froelich ✈️🏈 (@laurafrofro) August 25, 2020

Doyle’s post went viral and even caught the attention of Microsoft which left a comment from its official X handle, "A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced." Seeing so much support flood in, his daughter was thrilled and enjoying all the limelight, said the dad.

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Doyle thanked people for their attention and support, writing that his family "read through most all the replies, and had a lot of laughs."

Thank you to everyone (especially, "Cat Twitter"), for the incredible & completely unexpected response to this tweet. Our family read through most all the replies (and the many adorable cat pics), and had a lot of laughs. Hope the diversion brought a bit of joy to your timeline. https://t.co/1MqwxU7Rwf — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 28, 2020

In a comment, someone asked Christopher whether he was eventually going to let his daughter have a cat, and he said it was hard to say no at that point. Later, he shared a photo of a cat adoption questionnaire form, informing his followers that he was working on having one. To this, one user, @ThatRachelH, hilariously commented, "I will consider us truly thanked when we see a photo of your new cat."

The following day, his family visited their local pet shelter, but owing to the pandemic, the appointment was available only for the rescue cats, and they had no luck.

We visited our local Humane Society today. Due to covid, they are appointment only for rescues, so we are booking one for next week! After that, we did some in-person research at the local pet store (wearing masks, of course!) This little guy has already been adopted. pic.twitter.com/8d9ZrLBNKZ — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 29, 2020

Finally, in September 2020, Christopher posted an update saying that they had adopted a cat from a local shelter. “We’ve adopted a rescue kitten and she’s finally home! Our daughter and her three younger siblings have named her Tokyo. They are in love” he described in a tweet.

We’ve adopted a rescue kitten and she’s finally home! Our daughter and her three younger siblings have named her Tokyo. They are in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/cFCaCNUlYs — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) September 5, 2020

People were very happy with the update and one user, @shyhooper, commented, "And they lived happily ever after." Doyle also asked his followers to follow the account @tokyopurr on X for updates on their new family kitty.