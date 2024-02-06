Man spots delivery workers throwing his packages but he decides to respond with kindness

Delivering packages is indeed a toilsome job. Hopping from house to house, ringing doorbells and roaming all day whether it be braving the blazing sun or harsh winter. However, sometimes unknowingly, the job can lead to extreme frustration which ends up hurting customers. A homeowner in Atlanta, Georgia, who goes by the alias of @orangeking26 on his social media, posted a series of clips captured from his house surveillance camera. He was annoyed after seeing delivery men tossing his package carelessly on his porch. But he decided to deal with the situation with a gesture of kindness, rather than with anger. In a video that he shared on his Instagram on July 28, 2023, he wrote, “Well you all know, I have been having issues with UPS throwing up my packages. Well I think, I came up with a solution.”

He is a jewelry maker and often posts car-related content on Youtube. But in this unusual video, he shared how his packages were being irresponsibly dropped outside his house. “Pretty much FedEx has been throwing my packages when they deliver them and seeming very frustrated at delivering my packages. So instead of fighting fire with fire I decided to do something nice for them and be more understanding of the situation at hand—and it worked,” he said according to The Epoch Times. The video showed how some of the deliverymen were literally throwing the packages around the delivery box, without any sort of regard as to what contents could be there inside the package. In yet another video that the Georgian man posted on his Instagram, he depicted a similar clip with the writing, “So yesterday I got a package delivered and let’s just say the driver must be having a bad day because what made him react like this”.

Thereupon, thinking of a solution to this fly in the ointment, he set up a white container with refreshments including some snacks and water bottles for the delivery drivers, with a note of thanks scribbled on the box’s sides. A series of clips that he captured, shows the drivers accepting the kind refreshments, taking interest in the snack box, and alluding to more care when delivering packages. Some even exclaimed thankfulness at this gesture which got recorded in the camera clip and became a part of the video.

Many people appreciated the man for dealing with the situation with compassion instead of just venting out his frustration over the delivery services. Many also said that when a delivery man spots a snack and water in front of the house, it’s like a gift for them, and it makes them feel good. An Instagrammer izzy_emina commented, “Thank you guys, I’m the Amazon guy I appreciate you guys and thankful for the snacks. I take care of your packages as if they were my own.”

Another person thetoi_story insightfully wrote, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger person to create change.”

This video was also shared by Reddit’s popular inspirational community MadeMeSmile with over 9 million followers watching the same and ushering the man for his compassionate gesture.