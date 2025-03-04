The new plug in stove is being called a breakthrough for people's health and the planet

A California start-up named Copper is reviving the discourse between those who cook with an electric stove and folks who swear by gas stoves. The company has created a viable electric stove that runs on 120 volts rather than the standard 240 volts, meaning that it can be used with a standard electric outlet rather than needing an electrician to adjust a kitchen’s wiring.



The stove also has a built-in smart battery that can charge up when electricity rates are lower to avoid incurring charges during peak rates. This means that folks like building co-op treasurer Ed Yaker and fellow renters in the building, as reported by the Associated Press , can cook their food affordably while also not worrying about when his building’s aging gas line is shut off for for repairs.



But there are still advocates that strongly prefer gas stoves. Many of them cite that gas stoves offer better temperature control since you can see the flames when cooking. They also argue that it costs less to heat up a gas stove versus an electric one. The fandom is such that some politicians even balked against a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommendation for stricter safety regulation of gas stoves in 2023.

While it’s become a topic in “culture war” discourse, gas stove usage probably isn’t as huge as you’d imagine. According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 38% of American homes use a gas stove, with the vast majority of gas stoves being used in California and New Jersey rather than any traditionally red state. This makes sense as more and more new kitchens are built with electricity in mind to power up refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and other appliances along with kitchen gadgets such as blenders and coffee makers. Also, per Consumer Reports , electric stoves are generally less expensive to purchase than gas stoves by hundreds of dollars.

When it comes to efficiency, electric stoves cook as good if not better than gas stoves. Many professional chefs are switching from gas to electric stoves for this reason. Another reason is that kitchens with electric stoves keep the heat on the food, not the whole kitchen.

“I had a meat thermometer in my chef coat at one old restaurant job, and I looked down one day and noticed that my thermometer read 135F,” executive chef Christopher Galarza told The Guardian regarding his gas stove kitchen. “We were able to drastically reduce the temperature in the kitchen [after switching to electric], which made us all more comfortable. And for me personally, I can tell you that my mental health was better.”

In terms of health of both humans and the planet, there is a growing concern regarding gas stoves. Aside from needing to be mindful of the burners to prevent a fire, gas stoves have been shown to increase the risk of respiratory illness considering that natural gas contains benzene , a known carcinogen, and a study revealing that one in eight childhood asthma cases were caused by gas stove pollution. Methane is also a potent greenhouse gas that impacts the environment, with one American Chemical Society study showing that a year’s worth of methane emissions from all U.S. gas stoves have the same climate impact as the annual CO2 emissions of 500,000 cars.

While there isn’t a call to arms to outright remove gas stoves should you prefer one, there are valid reasons why electric stoves are becoming more common in both regular homes and the restaurant industry. This new standard wall outlet electric stove is just making the concept even more accessible and commonplace.