Sleep expert shares 2 big reasons why it's great to sleep naked, unless you're a germaphobe

Undies on or off?

sleeping, naked, health tips, debate, health

Should you sleep naked?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik Barnes
Nov 27, 2025
Erik Barnes
Ever since humans started wearing clothes, there’s been a long-running debate—one that has sparked arguments between couples for generations and divided bedrooms across the United States. The questions are two-fold: Do you sleep naked? And if you do, is it actually healthy?

A psychologist and sleep expert shared some of the benefits and the one drawback of sleeping completely in the nude. Dr. Michael Breus, who is known as “The Sleep Doctor” on his YouTube channel, offered two reasons why sleeping naked could benefit people. Breus noted that sleeping naked could help a person better regulate their body temperature, leading to better sleep. He also mentioned that sleeping naked with your partner could release oxytocin and reduce anxiety through skin-to-skin contact while you rest.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

However, Breus mentioned one stinky issue that may make germaphobes squirm. At night, we tend to pass gas naturally. That flatulence and its bacteria could get on your bed sheets and your partner without a “barrier”, such as underwear, to block the bacteria from spreading out elsewhere. Breus noted that while wearing underwear would prevent the bacteria from spreading, it’s essential to regularly clean your bed sheets, whether you sleep nude or not.

There are other professional opinions from health experts on the sleeping-naked debate. Many mirror Breus’ warning that sleeping naked could spread bacteria in your bed, but others also backed up the temperature-regulation and oxytocin benefits. Along with that, some doctors say that sleeping naked helps people get to sleep faster, reduces the risk of yeast infections in women, and could potentially boost fertility in men. The consensus on whether sleeping naked is “better” or “worse” from a health standpoint is that there is none.

@phoebeisginger1

please tell me this is normal #fyp #sleep #bed #question #answerme #help

While there are some pros and cons to sleeping nude from a health context, that doesn’t always explain why some folks sleep naked. So why do they? When asked, the folks who sleep in the buff provided their answers on Reddit:

“I used to wear boxers to sleep until I kept waking up in a thong. I've been sleeping naked ever since.”

“I roll over and over all night long, if I have a shirt on, it twists around me and chokes me.”

“My clothes get twisted all over me and when it gets hot in the middle of the night, I can't fix it.”

“I paid for 400 threads. I'm going to use them all.”

“If I fall asleep wearing underwear I will wake up with them off. Same with shirts. I never remember it happening. My body just rejects it.”

“The wife and I have been sleeping naked for our entire married lives (35 years). There's just something about being naked with someone you love for eight hours at a time.”

“I used to sleep in underwear. Then I started waking up naked randomly a few years ago. Then I noticed I'm actually more comfortable naked. I figure my subconscious made the decision, and it wasn't a bad decision.”


@yourboymoyo

I cant sleep well any other way! #sleep #sleeping #relatable #bed

So the question in the end doesn’t really seem to be “Should you sleep naked?” but “What makes you comfortable?” If you co-sleep with someone, whatever is comfortable for both of you is the best option. If you sleep alone? Same thing. Whether it’s nothing, underwear, or pajamas, whatever doesn’t get in the way of a full night’s rest seems to be the best recommendation.



