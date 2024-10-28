News anchor unwittingly introduces boyfriend's 'proposal' on Live TV — then her boyfriend walked in

Anchors reporting on the weather are supposed to tell viewers about predictions regarding the climate. But sometimes even they may receive unexpected surprises on set that could change their lives. Camila Orti, a media personality who was working with Channel 8 Eyewitness News a decade ago, received a proposal on set while she was preparing to go live, and she shared the original footage on her YouTube channel back in 2013.

A groom putting a ring on the bride's finger. (Image source: Kenji Lau for Getty Images )

Although the anchor wasn't live when her boyfriend popped the big question, the clip of his proposal ended up getting circulated on multiple social media sites and won hearts. "And a big surprise today for one Channel 8 Eyewitness news reporter when her longtime boyfriend showed up to propose to her," Orti said at the beginning of the video while she was reading from the teleprompter at the news studio. Her boyfriend Johnny sneaked into the set at the right time, got down on his knees in front of Orti, and proposed to her in front of the audience and the studio staff. Orti was in awe as the whole plan unfolded.

"Will you marry me?" Johnny earnestly asked. "Oh my god, yes. This is so embarrassing," Orti said as she accepted Johnny's proposal, laughing while she cried happy tears. The staff in the studio helped Johnny set up his proposal and some of them looked at the loving couple with smiles on their faces. The couple kissed and hugged, and Johnny even revealed a huge engagement cake. The video was later shared by a Reddit user u/ash_jisasa.

Reddit comment praising the proposal (Image Source: Reddit | u/MycoLuminescent)

Reacting to the proposal u/Critical-Art-9277 wrote, "She got the surprise of her life without actually knowing what she was doing, wonderful, she's so happy." u/Alternative-Peak-486 noted, "I love how this shows how much she was just reading her lines without comprehension and you can see the understanding dawning on her face." u/ericlikesyou mentioned, "Just a friendly reminder, this woman's fiancee probably knew she liked things like this and that's why he did it (good job dude). Do not assume every person wants this kind of proposal in public or at work, that is some fairytale non-existent reality." u/LegendaryOutlaw added, "Sounds like she wasn't live on air, she said it was a 'run-through' which is just a rehearsal. So he DID do it in front of most of her co-workers, but at least she didn't cry on live TV."

Fast forward to 2024, Orti gave birth to their son Enzo on September 9, 2024, and shared her joy on Facebook. "He’s here! Some of you out there did think he’d come early, well, he was two weeks ahead of schedule! Say hello to Enzo! We’re smitten with the little dude and we’re all healthy and happy, albeit sleep-deprived. I’m so overwhelmed with how kind everybody has been throughout my pregnancy journey on air- I so appreciate the kind words and encouragement, both here online and in person! Thank you," she wrote in the caption of her post where she shared the pictures of her infant.