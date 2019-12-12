GOOD

Nike is coming out with a 'modest' swimwear line which even includes a swim hijab

Many Muslim women wear modest attire, yet their needs aren't always catered to when it comes to the world of athletics. The lack of swimwear options is such a problem that "a lot of Muslim girls never learn how to swim," Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad told the New Yorker. Now, Nike has launched a new modest swimwear line specifically with the needs of those women in mind.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection comes from listening to athletes from diverse communities. They found a lack of options for female athletes, specifically when it came to swimwear. Many female athletes felt that most modest swimwear options leave them feeling weighted down or wondering if their hijabs would stay in place while swimming.


"The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions," Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director, said in a statement. "We're excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively."

The burkini is becoming more mainstream, especially after Sports Illustrated featured their first "burkini babe" on the cover of their swimsuit issue earlier this year. However, they're not designed for athletic competition and tend to have folds that can weigh a swimmer down.

Nike's option is designed to provide full coverage without reducing range of motion in the water. The Swim Hijab is designed to stay in place while swimming through a mesh net that holds hair in place. The collection includes the Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit, plus separate options including a swimming hijab, a tunic top, and leggings.


Zahra Lari, a figure skater from the United Arab Emirates, reviewed the line for Nike. "It doesn't weigh you down, and it helped me swim better," Lari said. "It's so different than any of the swimsuits I've ever seen, and I know I can wear this confidently." Lari was the first athlete to wear hijab while competitively ice skating.

Some Twitter users are also excited about the line.




This isn't the first time Nike has catered to the needs of athletes who wear hijab. In 2017, Nike launched the Nike Pro Hijab for athletes who had problems finding a suitable hijab for athletic activity. Nike was the first company to do so, providing athletes with both representation and suitable workout gear for their needs.

It's great that a major company is making swimwear more accessible and inclusive!

Ford will cut down plastic use by recycling McDonald's coffee into car parts

McDonalds sells a lot of coffee. Over a billion cups a year, to be exact. All that coffee leads to a lot of productive mornings, but it also leads to a lot of waste. Each year, millions of pounds of coffee chaff (the skin of the coffee beans that comes off during roasting) ends up getting turned into mulch. Some coffee chaff just gets burned, leading to an increase in CO2.

Now, that chaff is going to get turned into car parts. Ford is incorporating coffee chaff from McDonalds coffee into the headlamps of some cars. Ford has been using plastic and talc to make its headlamps, but this new process will reduce the reliance on talc, a non-renewable mineral. The chaff is heated to high temperatures under low oxygen and mixed with plastic and other additives. The bioplastic can then be formed into shapes.

Americans agree on at least one thing in new poll: it stinks that we're divided

For over 20 years, our country has perceived itself as more divided than united, and it's not getting better. Right after the 2016 election, a poll conducted by Gallup found that 77% of Americans felt the country was divided on the most important values, a record high.

The percentage of Americans who agree that we disagree got higher. During the 2018 mid-term elections, a poll conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal found that 80% of Americans felt the nation was "mainly" or "totally" divided.

We head into the 2020 presidential election more divided than ever. A new poll from USA Today found that nine out of ten respondents felt it was important to do something about the conflict in our country. We can't keep on living like this forever.

A Kenyan inventor's niece was born deaf so he made a glove that turns sign language into speech

via Honor Africans / Twitter

The problem with American Sign Language (ASL) is that over 500,000 people in the U.S. use it, but the country has over 330 million people.

So for those with hearing loss, the chances of coming into contact with someone who uses the language are rare. Especially outside of the deaf community.

