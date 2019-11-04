GOOD

North Carolina is finally 'updating' their incredibly misguided sexual consent law

Heidi Lux
11.04.19
live.staticflickr.com

North Carolina was the only state where it wasn't considered a crime to continue to have sex with someone after they revoked their consent. The loophole was a result of a 1979 court decision. In State v. Way, the North Carolina Supreme Court determined if "the actual penetration is accomplished with the woman's consent, the accused is not guilty of rape, although he may be guilty of another crime because of his subsequent actions." As a result, many sexual assault victims felt that they couldn't report their experiences, and if they did, they'd find out the system was rigged against them.

Now, North Carolina is entering the 21st century when it comes to sexual assault. The North Carolina legislature unanimously voted to modernize their consent laws. "This is the most common sense piece of legislation we'll ever pass," state Senator Jeff Jackson told NBC News. "Every year victims would call us, share their stories and ask why this loophole still existed." Sen. Jackson also called the law, "a big win for basic decency." After 40 years, no will finally mean no.


Sen. Jackson cited hearing stories from sexual assault survivors as his motivation for pushing the issue.



RELATED: These women wore a 'smart dress' that counted how many times they were groped during one night

Sen. Jackson had been working to close the loophole since 2015, proposing legislation each year. In March, Senate Bill 199 was introduced to protect children from sexual abuse, but lawmakers worked together to expand the bill, combining the best aspects of four different sexual assault bills. "There were multiple bills moving in the Senate on sexual assault, child abuse, better protecting survivors, and other topics that are a major part of our public discourse," state Representative Chaz Beasley told Forbes.

The legislation received bipartisan support and passed unanimously. "We were able to get such a huge bill done, and do it in a way that really avoided some of the partisan pitfalls that can happen on issues like this," Rep. Beasley told Forbes. This is what happens when we work together.

RELATED: This woman's viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read

In 2008, a court ruling created another loophole that made it legal to have sex with someone who was incapacitated if it was caused by their own actions, like drinking or doing drugs. North Carolina's new law changes that. The law also bans attempts to drug someone's food or drink (even if no sexual assault takes place), increases the statute of limitations for child sexual assault victims to sue, bans online conduct by high-risk sex offenders, and expands the duty of those over 18 to report knowledge of sex crimes against minors.

This is great news across many fronts. Consent laws now reflect common sense. Sexual assault victims no longer have to feel like the system is rigged against them, and legislators are no longer stubbornly upholding a rigged system with vague excuses like, "boys will be boys."

Anti-vaxxers cursed at ER staff who helped their son because he was 'isolated' to protect others

via Reddit

When parents choose not to vaccinate their children, they are taking what they believe to be calculated risk: to protect my child from a vaccination injury, such as autism, I will put them at risk of developing a host of diseases, including measles, tetanus, mumps, polio, hepatitis B, and diphtheria.

They also choose to put others, especially babies that are too young to be immunized, at risk of life-threatening illnesses.

This reasoning is incredibly selfish given the fact that there is absolutely no evidence that vaccinations cause autism.

Keep Reading Show less
anti-vaxxers health
Health

Microsoft switched to a 4-day-work-week and the results were eye-opening

via Anadirc / Flickr

We spend roughly one-third of our life asleep, another third at work and the final third trying our best to have a little fun.

But is that the correct balance? Should we spend as much time at the office as we do with our friends and family? One of the greatest regrets people have on their deathbeds is that they spent too much of their time instead of enjoying quality time with friends and family.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have made a significant pledge to reevaluate the work-life balance in their country.

Keep Reading Show less
robert skidelsky john mcdonnell deathbed regrets microsoft japan andrew yang 4-day work week CNN The Guardian the Independant MSNBC mcrosoft 4-day work week
Lifestyle

A viral mashup of Obama and Trump announcing the deaths of terrorists is both funny and sad

via Jimmy Kimmel Live! / YouTube

After Donald Trump won the Republican Party's 2016 primary and became its presidential candidate, many pundits said that he'll soon make the pivot and begin to act more presidential.

"My wife is constantly saying, 'Darling, be more presidential.' I just don't know that I want to do it quite yet," Trump said at the time. "And I'll be — at some point, I'm going to be so presidential that you people will be so bored."

It never happened.

Keep Reading Show less
barack obama donald trump trump obama speeches osama bin laden abu bakr al-baghdadi jimmy kimmel obama trump mashup kimmel
Politics

Barack Obama criticizes 'woke' cancel culture, saying it's 'not activism'

via The Obama Foundation

Cancel culture, call-out culture, hashtag activism, clicktivism … are all names for how people are publicly shamed by social media mobs. This can lead to damaging their careers and reputations.

Call-outs can be effective at bringing the wrongs committed by public figures to light. It worked to create public awareness about the serious sexual misconduct of R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, and Bill O'Reilly.

But it has also made pariahs out of people who did something good but were found to have some skeletons in their social media closet.

Keep Reading Show less
cancel culture barack obama obama foundation call-out culture clicktivism CNN
Culture

Can we re-freeze the Arctic? Scientists are trying to figure out how.

Photo by William Bossen on Unsplash

The arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world, which means the sea ice is shrinking at a rapid rate. The arctic has its lowest amount of sea ice since scientists began monitoring it by satellite in the 1970s. It begs the question, can't we just refreeze the ice? The answer might actually be, "yes."

A team of Indonesian designers want to produce iceberg-making submarines. The team, led by architect Faris Rajak Kotahatuhaha, plans on creating a submergible vessel, which sounds a little bit like an elaborate ice cube tray. The submarine sinks below the surface of the sea, filling up a cavity with seawater. The salt is removed, and the water is frozen using a "giant freezing machine." The result is 16-foot thick and 82-foot wide hexagonal icebergs, which are then released into the sea. Why the hexagon shape? It allows the icebergs to interlock with each other, forming larger masses of ice. Each iceberg would take a month to create. The idea was recently named runner-up in an international design competition for sustainable ideas.

Keep Reading Show less
climate crisis ice arctic
The Planet