GOOD

‘Me Too’ at-home rape kit draws criticism: ‘There is absolutely no benefit here for victims’

Heidi Lux
09.12.19
Me Too Kit

The creator of the Me Too kit — an at home rape kit that has yet to hit the market — has come under fire as sexual assault advocates argue the kit is dangerous and misleading for women.

The kit is marketed as "the first ever at home kit for commercial use," according to the company's website. "Your experience. Your kit. Your story. Your life. Your choice. Every survivor has a story, every survivor has a voice." Customers will soon be able order one of the DIY kits in order to collect evidence "within the confines of the survivor's chosen place of safety" after an assault.

"With MeToo Kit, we are able to collect DNA samples and other tissues, which upon testing can provide the necessary time-sensitive evidence required in a court of law to identify a sexual predator's involvement with sexual assault," according to the website.

However, critics argue the kit is highly problematic, as evidence collected is unlikely to hold up in court.

"We do not advise anyone to use an at-home rape kit as a viable alternative to a forensic exam. We also do not advise that any college or university encourage students to use this product or make it available for use," the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence said in a statement. "Me Too Kit has provided no information to explain how these kits will be admissible in court and how the proper chain of custody will be followed."

RELATED: High-school graduate's speech goes viral after he calls out his school's alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect

The kit is even banned from being sold in the state of Michigan, where Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the Brooklyn-based company a cease and desist for violating Michigan's Consumer Protection Act. "This company is shamelessly trying to take financial advantage of the 'Me Too' movement by luring victims into thinking that an at-home-do-it-yourself sexual assault kit will stand up in court," Nessel said in a release. "There is absolutely no benefit here for victims."

Campbell argues that the kit makes the process easier for survivors. According to RAINN, only 23 percent of rapes are reported to the police. Some people fear losing their anonymity. For others, the forensic test can be traumatizing, and Campbell believes having the option to do a rape kit at home helps to eliminate some of these issues. But while her intentions might be good, critics argue the kit will be of no help to anyone. "We are advocates for all options for survivors," Morgan Dewey, communications director for the group End Rape on Campus, told Vox. That is, provided those options aren't harmful, which she says isn't the case with the at-home kits. "This is in fact harmful."

RELATED: Joe Biden promises to be 'more respectful' of women's personal space in a new video

Campbell, who didn't report her own sexual assault to the authorities, says she drew on her experience in creating the Me Too kits. "I know how terrifying and traumatic being sexually assaulted is," she told the Brooklyn Eagle. "And I didn't even want to touch myself after it happened, or go to anyone, or tell anyone about this. All I wanted to do was give survivors time to process their trauma."

Campbells company is only two months old, and she says she's open to listening to her critics. While the Me Too kit likely isn't the answer, it brought light to the fact that there's a lot we need to work out when it comes to dealing with sexual assault.

sexual assault me too rape kit
Health

Villagers rejoice as they receive the first vaccines ever delivered via drone in the Congo

The area's topography makes transporting medicines a treacherous task.

Photo by Henry Sempangi Senyule

When we discuss barriers to healthcare in the developed world, affordability is commonly the biggest concern. But for some in the developing world, physical distance and topography can be the difference between life and death.

Widjifake, a hard-to-reach village in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a population of 6,500, struggles with having consistent access to healthcare supplies due to the Congo River and its winding tributaries.

It can take up to three hours for vehicles carrying supplies to reach the village.

Keep Reading Show less
NGO Africa vaccines drones congo healthcare
Health

A blind inventor created a 'smart cane' with Google Maps to help visually-impaired people get around

It also makes walking safer.

via WeWalk / Twitter

According to the World Health Organization there are about 250 million visually impaired people in the world and about 20% of them use a white cane to get around.

While a white cane can help people avoid obstacles at ground level they are left unprotected from objects from the chest up.

Smartphone technology has made it easier for visually impaired people to navigate streets and sidewalks, especially in unfamiliar areas, but it's tough to use a cane in one hand and smartphone in the other.

Keep Reading Show less
blind inventions google maps white cane disabilities blind people blind wewalk cane
Innovators

16 of our readers' funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map

Our readers are hilarious.

On Thursday, we put together a list of 21 of the the funniest Twitter responses to Trump's Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map. The amazing readers at GOOD and Upworthy responded in the comments section by sharing some of their favorite Sharpie memes.

They were so funny, that we rounded them up to share with everyone.

Not up to date on #SharpieGate? Here's what happened.

Keep Reading Show less
donald trump hurricane dorian sharpies memes George Takei.com Mashable Buzzworthy trump sharpie hurricane memes funny

21 of the funniest responses to Trump’s Sharpie-marked hurricane-warning map

Laughter is the only way to cope with the dumbest move by a president in U.S. history.

via Madameaurore / Twitter

There have been a lot of disastrous decisions made by U.S. presidents throughout our country's 243-year history. The Iraq War, Bay of Pigs Invasion, and Benjamin Harrison's protective trade policy that led to the Panic of 1893, first come to mind.

Most of these decisions came knowing there was risk involved, so it'd be wrong to label them dumb — poorly-executed or -thought through would probably be a better way to frame them.

However, on Wednesday September 4, 2019, the world was treated to what has to be the dumbest moment by a president in U.S. history. Donald Trump took a sharpie and altered a map that had the projected path of a deadly hurricane on it, just so he wouldn't lose face over an incorrect tweet.

Keep Reading Show less
hurricane dorian donald trump noaa alabama hurricane twitter jokes CNN MSNBC trump sharpie hurricane
Politics

Trump's 'hurricane warning' to Alabama was so wrong it may have literally broken the law

In one of the most stupifying moments in an unquestionably chaotic presidency, Donald Trump displayed an apparently doctored map of the projected path of Hurricane Dorain to make it look like it is headed towards Alabama.

Numerous reports, including one by the National Weather Service, have contradicted the president saying that Alabama is not in the hurricane's projected path.

Keep Reading Show less
trump can't admit he's wrong trump alabama dorian hurricane dorian CNN MSNBC trump hurricane map sharpie
Politics