A 10-year-old kid once asked 'what makes a good citizen.' The 'Peanuts' creator gave a priceless response

Young minds are curious and always want to learn more. They turn to adults with unusual questions and we must provide a fitting response. In 1970, when fifth-grade students from Beverly Hills were asked to write to someone they admired, 10-year-old Joel Lipton chose "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz. The question to be asked was, “What makes a good citizen?” The little boy adorably thought of Schulz and directed the question to him. Schulz generously responded with a wholesome answer, per Letters of Note.

Image Source: Portrait of American cartoonist Charles M Schulz, creator of the 'Peanuts' comic strip, sitting at his studio with a picture of his character Charlie Brown (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

On a letterhead with Shulz’s name and address, he shared a heartwarming response. He addressed the letter to Lipton and wrote, “Dear Joel, I think it is more difficult these days to define what makes a good citizen than it has ever been before.” Sharing his perspective, the creator explained that we’re called only to do our best and hope for the best to follow. “Certainly all any of us can do is follow our conscience and retain our faith in democracy,” he wrote. Schulz added a personal comment and followed it up with what he believed to be the solution and ultimately the answer to what “makes a good citizen.”

Image Source: Cartoonist Charles Schulz, creator of the strip "Peanuts," shown at a desk with sketches for a cartoon.

He added, “Sometimes it is the very people who cry out the loudest in favor of getting back to what they call ‘American Virtues’ who lack this faith in our country. I believe that our greatest strength lies always in the protection of our smallest minorities.” The letter was signed by Schulz and ended with an illustration of Charlie Brown and Snoopy from the iconic cartoon. The remarkable letter written in 1970 was discovered 50 years later, per KQED. Lipton, now an adult, found the letter while digging through his box and was delighted.

Image Source: Charles Schulz with the characters of 'Peanuts': Charlie Brown, Lucy & Snoopy. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I’m sure it went way over my head as a kid, what he said in the letter,” Lipton said. “But I think now, in the time we’re living politically, in this country, what he said about the people who hide behind American virtues, and about protecting our smallest minorities, I knew that could speak to a lot of people. To see that this came from this man, 50 years ago, and how important those words are today,” he added. Lipton donated the letter to the Charles Schulz Museum where it is stored pricelessly.

On this day in 1970, Charles Schulz replied to a 10-year-old kid who had asked “What makes a good citizen?" pic.twitter.com/fKujaSoSW8 — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) November 9, 2022

The letter was also shared on X, where people pointed out how wholesome it was that Schulz took the time and heart to reply to the young boy. Others even noted how, decades later, his answer is still very relevant. @mattborchert wrote, “A thoughtful reminder of how history repeats, and how the lessons of the past still apply today.” @SweetAmy614 added, “I wholeheartedly concur with what Charles Schulz said!” @janetw58 mentioned, “Thank you for doing my heart good and uplifting my spirit by sharing this.” @ren_tik added, “How Timeless!! Can perfectly relate to the world at the moment.” @RealJag exclaimed, “Glad to see one of my childhood favorites was a real one.”

Thats a beautiful letter, and so good that he doesn't patronise Joel or talk down to him. — Rose Hart (@RoseHar37523274) November 10, 2022