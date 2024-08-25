People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister.

This is Pam.

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:

via PamTina_/Twitter | Letter with love from her brother.

OMG.

GIF from media1.giphy.com. | GIF of a teary Oprah.

As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).

Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:

"My little brother found out I\u2019m not his fully sister and I came home to this...”

-I\u2019m crying..pic.twitter.com/DAC0yUUBt4—\ua9c1Pam\ua9c2 (@\ua9c1Pam\ua9c2) 1532413776

It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.

And others are sharing their own sibling stories:

These are so, so sweet.

@PamTina_ When my sister realized we didn’t have the same dad she told me I could share hers and she was gonna tell him to adopt me? — corazon? (@corazon?) 1532556170.0

Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.

GIF from media2.giphy.com. | The feels!

Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter.

