Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

For a group of friends heading on a girls' trip in the summer of 2024, a delayed flight created a nightmare scenario: a frantic, 18-minute dash through the Dallas airport to catch their connection. For one of them, Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, the sprint was nearly impossible.

Her friend, Brittany Kamerman, ran ahead to the gate to plead with the airline staff for a little more time, as Newsweek reported. She explained that their first flight was delayed and that their pregnant friend was doing her best to catch up.

The response she received was shocking. “But the gate agents were so rude—I was shocked,” Kamerman recalled. “I fly a lot and usually if a group is running to make a connection because of a delay... the agents will wait. I even told them we had a pregnant friend coming, but I don't think they believed me.”

A pregnant passenger walks through the airport with her luggage. Canva

With the gate agents refusing to help, it seemed their trip was doomed. But as Kamerman argued, the plane's pilot happened to overhear the commotion. He stepped into the conversation, and Kamerman quickly explained the situation.

Without a moment's hesitation, the pilot delivered five simple words that changed everything: “Well, they won't leave without me.”





A pregnant woman waits for her flight at the airport Canva

He then got off the plane and waited patiently at the gate with them. A viral TikTok video shared by Kamerman shows the heartwarming moment the rest of the friends, including a relieved Kiley, finally arrived at the gate.

"He was so nice and actually got off the plane to help. I couldn't believe it!" Kamerman remarked.

A smiling pregnant woman at the airport Canva

The internet erupted in praise for the pilot’s act of decency. One user, @goddessdoctor, who claimed to work for an airline, confirmed his authority: “As someone who works in the airlines, good on the pilot because they’re the only ones that can make that call.”

The pregnant friend herself, Kiley (@kileymcp), chimed in on the video, writing, “Thank God for that pilot because I would have died.”





@brittanykamerman When gate agents say “not waiting,” but your pilot’s got your back. Literally. 🫡✈️ #PilotOfTheYear #AirportHero #PregnantAndPowerful #POV #MainCharacterEnergy @kileymcp ❤️‍🔥🦋🪿

Ultimately, the pilot’s simple act of kindness turned a stressful travel nightmare into an unforgettable story of compassion, perfectly summed up by another commenter, @anaraguseo: “I love humanity.”

You can follow Birittany Kamerman (@brittanykamerman) on TikTok for more content on humanity and lifestyle.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.



