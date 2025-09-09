Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

Her friends were pleading with the airline staff, but the pilot's simple, powerful response is what truly saved the day.

kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity

A pregnant woman smiles on an airplane seat.

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 09, 2025

For a group of friends heading on a girls' trip in the summer of 2024, a delayed flight created a nightmare scenario: a frantic, 18-minute dash through the Dallas airport to catch their connection. For one of them, Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, the sprint was nearly impossible.

Her friend, Brittany Kamerman, ran ahead to the gate to plead with the airline staff for a little more time, as Newsweek reported. She explained that their first flight was delayed and that their pregnant friend was doing her best to catch up.

The response she received was shocking. “But the gate agents were so rude—I was shocked,” Kamerman recalled. “I fly a lot and usually if a group is running to make a connection because of a delay... the agents will wait. I even told them we had a pregnant friend coming, but I don't think they believed me.”

kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity A pregnant passenger walks through the airport with her luggage.Canva

With the gate agents refusing to help, it seemed their trip was doomed. But as Kamerman argued, the plane's pilot happened to overhear the commotion. He stepped into the conversation, and Kamerman quickly explained the situation.

Without a moment's hesitation, the pilot delivered five simple words that changed everything: “Well, they won't leave without me.”


kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity A pregnant woman waits for her flight at the airportCanva

He then got off the plane and waited patiently at the gate with them. A viral TikTok video shared by Kamerman shows the heartwarming moment the rest of the friends, including a relieved Kiley, finally arrived at the gate.

"He was so nice and actually got off the plane to help. I couldn't believe it!" Kamerman remarked.

kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity A smiling pregnant woman at the airportCanva

The internet erupted in praise for the pilot’s act of decency. One user, @goddessdoctor, who claimed to work for an airline, confirmed his authority: “As someone who works in the airlines, good on the pilot because they’re the only ones that can make that call.”

The pregnant friend herself, Kiley (@kileymcp), chimed in on the video, writing, “Thank God for that pilot because I would have died.”


@brittanykamerman

When gate agents say “not waiting,” but your pilot’s got your back. Literally. 🫡✈️ #PilotOfTheYear #AirportHero #PregnantAndPowerful #POV #MainCharacterEnergy @kileymcp ❤️‍🔥🦋🪿

Ultimately, the pilot’s simple act of kindness turned a stressful travel nightmare into an unforgettable story of compassion, perfectly summed up by another commenter, @anaraguseo: “I love humanity.”

You can follow Birittany Kamerman (@brittanykamerman) on TikTok for more content on humanity and lifestyle.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.


act of kindnessairline storycustomer servicegood newshumanitykindnesspilotpregnancytiktoktravelviral videopast events

The Latest

kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity
Past Events

Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

marriage proposal, epic proposal, Google Earth, GPS art, Guinness World Record, Japan, romantic, creative proposal, grand gesture, travel
Past Events

Man quits job and travels 4,451 miles across Japan for a marriage proposal you have to see to believe

Deanna Dikeman, leaving and waving, family photos, aging parents, grief, saying goodbye, love and loss, photo series, driveway photos, emotional goodbye, family tradition, memory, aging, documentary photography, parent-child bond, photojournalism, visual storytelling, heartfelt goodbye, poignant story, touching photos
Past Events

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years, including final farewell

employment tribunal, workplace discrimination, Gen Z workers, ageism, UK employment law, dress code bias, Maximus UK Services, Reddit story, viral justice, workplace equality, unfair dismissal, young professionals, Elizabeth Benassi, employment judge, workplace double standards, youth empowerment, labor rights, office culture, Gen Z resilience, legal victory
Past Events

Young woman fired for wearing the same shoes as her boss costs company big time

More For You

identical twins, twin study, nature vs nurture, IQ difference, South Korea, United States, adoption story, twin reunion, personality traits, mental health, resilience, Science Direct, intelligence gap, separated twins, sibling study, cultural impact, childhood trauma, DNA test, twin psychology, developmental science

Split twins offer rare insight into the "nature versus nurture" question.

Canva

Identical twins separated at birth had dramatically different IQs in Korea and the US

Twins typically fascinate us because of their incredible similarities. But sometimes, what makes identical twins truly intriguing are their surprising differences. A recent study in Science Direct highlighted exactly this, following the astonishing reunion of identical twin sisters separated as toddlers and raised in completely different cultures.

Born in South Korea in 1974, these twin sisters spent their first two years together until tragedy struck—they were accidentally separated at a busy market. Despite the family’s desperate search, only one twin could be located. While she remained with her family in Korea, the other was adopted and raised by a couple in the United States, unaware she even had a twin, let alone other siblings.

Keep ReadingShow less
cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera

Security camera catches cat in the bedroom

Reddit

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

A 22-second black-and-white video posted to Reddit is quietly taking over the internet’s collective heart—and it’s easy to see why. In the short clip, a curious cat hops up onto a young toddler's bed in the middle of the night. The child stirs slightly, then instinctively reaches out, grabs the cat, and pulls it in for a snuggle. The cat, unfazed and clearly used to this nightly ritual, closes its eyes and settles in.

The moment is as pure as it gets: gentle, natural, and overflowing with trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor

A young man looks down; hand holding a pregnancy test

Canva

An 18-year-old man's pregnancy test came back positive. The result saved his life.

In 2014, then 18-year-old Byron Geldard was suffering from a persistent pain in his side that doctors initially dismissed as a gym injury. But when scans revealed a tumor that had spread to his lungs, he was diagnosed with cancer. The problem? Doctors weren't sure what type it was, per The Telegraph.

It was then that specialists at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit in Cambridge, UK, made a bizarre suggestion: he should take a home pregnancy test, per The Daily Mail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dejana Bačko, inspirational story, disability, motherhood, resilience, Para Taekwondo, viral video, good news, supermom, parenting

A mom without arms helps her daughter in the airport

Reddit

Armless mom stuns airport crowd with how she handles her baby using only her feet

Traveling with a kid can be chaotic for any parent, but for Para Taekwondo world champion and artist Dejana Bačko—who was born without arms—it’s an unbelievable display of creativity and resilience. In a now-viral airport video, Dejana maneuvers her baby’s stroller with her feet and juggles her luggage, showing the world that “impossible” is just another challenge to conquer. Millions are celebrating her strength, her calm demeanor, and her seemingly magical ability to keep her child safe while she handles everything using only her feet.

This moment is just one of many in Dejana’s journey as a mother, artist, and athlete. Born in Serbia, Dejana has spent her life defying expectations, finding creative ways to overcome challenges, and sharing her experiences with the world. Through her videos, she offers a raw and heartfelt glimpse into her life, from her child’s first steps to the intricacies of parenting without arms.

Keep ReadingShow less
youth sports, parenting, good sportsmanship, bullying, softball, viral stories, mom hero, inspirational stories

Softball pitcher prepares to throw the ball

Canva

Coaches ran onto a field to confront an 11-year-old girl for being too old. Then her mom fought back.

During a softball game in June of last year, 11-year-old Brinley Stephens hit a line drive for her team. What should have been a great moment was shattered when two coaches from the opposing team stormed the field, not to talk to the umpire, but to confront Brinley directly.

Their demand, yelled in the middle of the game and in front of a crowd of parents and kids, was shocking: “I want to see birth certificates or this game's done!”

Keep ReadingShow less
common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance

A quote card is overlayed across an image of a grocery store cashier

Canva

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
flying with kids, airplane etiquette, seat swap debate, toddler travel, Mumsnet drama, mom travel story, family flying tips, travel parenting, airplane parenting, toddler tantrums, internet opinions, viral parenting story, travel with toddlers, parenting forums, flying while pregnant, child seat swap, flight seat issues, mom opinions online, airplane row drama, toddler on plane

One persons win-win is another's lose-lose.

Canva

Pregnant mom asks for first-class seats, the internet couldn’t wait to deliver a reality check

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025