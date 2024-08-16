Rockstar's reply to local council enforcing noise restrictions is a must-read for all parents

Whatever industry one works in, its essence lies in being connected with fellow professionals and aspiring persons. Foo Fighter artist Dave Grohl proved this by rendering massive support to a local band, “Black Leaves of Envy,” per The Daily Mail. The Cornwall Council had imposed certain noise restrictions in the area and the band was having trouble practicing at home. Thus, Grohl penned a letter to the council on the band's behalf and requested some form of lenience, per a post from Letters of Note.

In the letter, Grohl introduced himself and stated the issue that was brought to his attention. He specified that the newly imposed restriction of only 30 to 40 decibels of sound was not conducive to the band’s need to practice. He added, “I am an American musician of over 30 years, having played professionally with such bands as Nirvana and Foo Fighters, just to name a few, selling over 100 million records combined.” Grohl went on to explain that, although he had global fame, it all began small. “Like many musicians, I started in a garage in my neighborhood. Together with friends, my adolescent years were made better by playing music with others,” he wrote.

The artist highlighted the importance of music and pointed out why young people need to have the freedom to explore the same. He wrote, “Music is not only a healthy pastime, it is a wonderful, creative outlet for kids, and fosters a sense of community necessary to the emotional and social development of any child. It is tremendously important, and helped me through those otherwise difficult years growing up in Springfield, Virginia.”

Putting himself in the shoes of the budding band, he explained their perspective. He said, “For musicians that lack the resources to rehearse in professional facilities, a garage or basement is the only place they have to develop their talent and passion. I believe that children must have a place to explore their creativity and establish a sense of self through song.” Grohl went on to mention the need to provide a safe space for young people to express themselves and to work on the things they love. “As a proud father of three aspiring musicians myself, I have always made this a priority in our home, to great results,” he added.

Towards the end of his letter, Grohl requested that the council lift the restrictions and reconsider the noise limit so the band could continue practicing. His message was a plea not just to the council but to adults as well. “I believe that in doing so, you will be sending a message that Cornwall is not only a home to music and the arts, but a place that encourages children to follow their dreams in a world where anything is possible.” Several people commended Grohl’s message and his understanding. @Elizabethhenke6 wrote, “Just in case you had any doubts that Dave Grohl is awesome.” @mistermoonchild added, “Just gave them a listen on Spotify - I'd say they were worth Dave's efforts. Not bad!”

That was really good of him. — MultiMrPhill (@MultiMrPhill) January 14, 2019