Science just confirmed it — being materialistic makes us less happy and is bad for the planet

Tod Perry
10.11.19
via Andi-Graf / Pixabay

The old saying goes something like, "Possessions don't make you happy." A more dire version is, "What you own, ends up owning you."

Are these old adages true or just the empty words of ancient party-poopers challenging you not to buy an iPhone 11? According to a new study of 968 young adults by the University of Arizona, being materialistic only brings us misery.

The study examined how engaging in pro-environmental behaviors affects the well-being of millenials. The study found two ways in which they modify their behaviors to help the environment: they either reduce what they consume or purchase green items.

Millennials who rate lower on the materialism scale usually reduce their consumption by repairing instead of replacing older items, avoiding impulse purchases, and not buying unnecessary items.

Millenials who rate higher for the trait of materialism tend to purchase items that are"green to limit environmental impacts, such as goods made from recycled materials.

According to researchers, declining to buy a product is better for the environment than purchasing a green version of the item.

via Foto-Rabe / PixaBay

The more materialistic participants in the study are reluctant to reduce their consumption to help the environment but aren't opposed to practice "green buying," such as buying paper straws instead of plastic.

Purchasing green products still allows them to exercise their materialistic urges and accumulate new items while helping the environment.

"If you are able to buy environmentally friendly products, you can still live your materialist values," University of Arizona researcher Sabrina Helm said according to Phys.Org.

"You're acquiring new things, and that fits into our mainstream consumption pattern in our consumer culture, whereas reduced consumption is more novel and probably more important from a sustainability perspective," Helm continued.

When researchers looked at the psychological well-being of the non-materialists that reduced their consumption versus the materialists who kept swiping their cards for green purchases, the non-materialists did better for the environment and reported a better sense of well-being.

The materialists who substitute green products for their normal purchases showed that altering their consumer habits resulted in no improvement in overall well-being.

"We thought it might satisfy people that they participated in being more environmentally conscious through green buying patterns, but it doesn't seem to be that way," Helm said.

"Reduced consumption has effects on increased well-being and decreased psychological distress, but we don't see that with green consumption," she said.

"The key is to reduce consumption and not just buy green stuff. Having less and buying less can actually make us more satisfied and happier," Helm continued.

According to the study, one reason why materialistic people are less happy is that they aren't as proactive about their finances as less materialistic people. Those who have greater control over their spending report better personal well-being, life satisfaction, financial satisfaction, as well as lower psychological distress.

So when you're out shopping and you see an impulse buy and think, "That'll make me happy," think again. Not spending the money will be better for the environment, your pocketbook, and personal happiness.

Culture

80 lives were saved because a German synagogue attacker couldn't figure out how to open the door

AFP News Agency / Twitter

A study out of Belgium found that smart people are much less likely to be bigoted. The same study also found that people who are bigoted are more likely to overestimate their own intelligence.

A horrifying story out of Germany is a perfect example of this truth on full display: an anti-Semite was so dumb the was unable to open a door at the temple he tried to attack.

On Wednesday, October 9, congregants gathered at a synagogue in Humboldtstrasse, Germany for a Yom Kippur service, and an anti-Semite armed with explosives and carrying a rifle attempted to barge in through the door.

Communities

The King of Sweden removed 5 grandkids from the royal family to ease the burden on taxpayers

The Swedish royal family receives an annual sum provided by taxpayers, known as an appendage. They cost taxpayers around $14 million each year, leaving some wondering why they're footing the bill. In order to ease the burden, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that five of his grandchildren will be stripped of their royal titles. As a result, they will no longer receive taxpayer support. The Royal family acknowledged that their size had grown, and it doesn't need to have so many people available for official duties. "We have a large royal family. If you include the next generation, there are currently 10 people in the line of succession," Fredrik Wersall, the Swedish royal court's top official, said in the media.

Some see the move as an attempt to shut down the conversation as to whether or not the royal family is even necessary. In 2016, Swedish politicians filed a motion to abolish the monarchy and turn the castles into museums. "It is obviously not compatible with democracy because the role of head of state is inherited within the same family. It is time that our head of state added in a democratic manner by competence and capability," Yasmine Larsson, a Social Democrat who co-wrote the motion, said at the time. A 2018 survey conducted by Ipsos Mori found that 28% of respondents felt that abolishing the monarchy would make things better in Sweden.

An ancient tree is the first ever found to have a record of Earth's magnetic field reversal

via Reddit and NASA / Wikimedia Commons

Trees give us a unique glimpse into our past. An examination of tree rings can show us what the climate was like in a given year. Was it a wet winter? Were there hurricanes in the summer? Did a forest fire ravage the area?

An ancient tree in New Zealand is the first to provide evidence of the near reversal of the Earth's magnetic field over 41,000 years ago.

Over the past 83 million years there have been 183 magnetic pole reversals, a process that takes about 7,000 years to complete.

The Planet

Nickelback's label forced Twitter to delete a video tweeted by Trump

via Donald Trump / Twitter

In 2005, Canadian grunge rockers Nickelback released a hit single called "Photograph." In the video, lead singer Chad Kroeger holds up a framed picture of himself and Nickelback's producer Joey Moi as the lyric "Look at this photograph" is heard in the background.

In 2008, the image of Kroeger holding up the picture frame became a popular meme. According to Know Your Meme, it started on a page called "Nickelback is racist" and the meme depicted Kroeger holding up a photo of a man in blackface.

Federal judge blocks Georgia abortion ban after ACLU lawsuit

upload.wikimedia.org

If you were worried about the country turning into one big Handmaid's Tale scenario, you can sleep a little easier tonight. A federal judge blocked the bill from going into effect while it's being challenged. The restrictive law, which would ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, was supposed to go into effect on January 1st of next year. Abortions would be illegal at around six weeks into pregnancy, a point where many women don't even know they're pregnant. Currently, Georgia allows an abortion up to the 20th week of pregnancy, and that's the way it's going to stay for now.

In his ruling, Judge Jones noted that the U.S. supreme court has "repeatedly and unequivocally" held up Roe vs. Wade, and that the Constitution allows a woman to receive an abortion about 24 weeks into her pregnancy. "By banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, HB 481 prohibits women from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy at a point before viability," District Judge Steve C. Jones said.

