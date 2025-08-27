Waitress discovers $1,700 cash on her table—what she did next amazed everyone

It was a discovery that could have changed everything. For Kaylie Cyr, a waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland, Maine, the envelope left on the table looked like the tip of a lifetime: $1,700 in cash. But a closer look revealed a name written on the front, and Cyr’s integrity immediately kicked in.
She knew it wasn’t a tip; it was a mistake.
Without a second thought, she turned the envelope over to her manager, a simple act of honesty that would soon ripple through her community. The money, it turned out, belonged to Glenn Morse, a regular customer and owner of Morse Builders. He had taken the envelope out to pay for his meal and accidentally left the cash—meant for his company's payroll—behind.
The next morning, Morse realized his mistake and rushed back to the restaurant, not knowing what to expect. He was stunned when the manager calmly handed the envelope back to him.
"Anyone passing by could have picked it up," Morse told the Portland Press Herald.
What surprised him and his friend, Ronnie Bates, even more was that the waitress who found it wanted to remain anonymous. A week later, during their regular dinner, they recognized Cyr and asked if she was the one who had turned in the money.
"She finally admitted she turned in the envelope," Bates recalled. "I told her I was really proud of her. That says something nowadays about someone’s character that they would do something like that. That $1,700 probably would have paid a lot of bills for her."
Morse insisted on giving Cyr a $100 reward, a gesture that she said "blew" her mind.
"I was very impressed with her honesty," Morse said. "Not a lot of people would find an envelope of cash and have the grace to turn it in."
Cyr’s choice not only impressed the customer but also her employer. Louie Golden, the restaurant's general manager, told ABC News, "We're super proud of her. She sort of exemplifies the habits that make her an awesome employee. She has extremely good qualities that we look for in everybody we hire."
For Cyr, the decision was simple. It was about doing the right thing, a principle she holds dear.
"Absolutely, I would do the same thing if I found the money again," she said. "It definitely wouldn't feel right keeping the money if it belonged to someone else. I know if it were my money, I'd be happy if someone returned it to me, so that was kind of my incentive."
Problematic homework question
A student’s brilliant homework answer outsmarted her teacher's ridiculously sexist question
From an early age, children absorb societal norms—including gender stereotypes. But one sharp 8-year-old from Birmingham, England, challenged a sexist homework question designed to reinforce outdated ideas.
An English teacher created a word puzzle with clues containing “UR.” One prompt read “Hospital Lady,” expecting students to answer “nurse.”
While most did, Yasmine wrote “surgeon”—a perfectly valid answer. Her father, Robert Sutcliffe, shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the teacher had scribbled “or nurse” beside Yasmine’s response, revealing the biased expectation.
For Yasmine, the answer was obvious: both her parents are surgeons. Her perspective proves how representation shapes ambition. If children only see women as nurses, they internalize limits. But when they witness diversity—like female surgeons—they envision broader possibilities.
Kids make crafts in a kindergarten classCanva
As Rebecca Brand noted in The Guardian: “Their developing minds are that little bit more unquestioning about what they see and hear on their screens. What message are we giving those impressionable minds about women? And how might we be cutting the ambitions of little girls short before they've even had the chance to develop properly?”
X users praised Yasmine while critiquing the question. Such subtle conditioning reinforces stereotypes early. Research confirms this: a study found children as young as four associate jobs with gender, with girls choosing “feminine” roles (e.g., nursing) and boys opting for “masculine” ones (e.g., engineering).
Even preschoolers avoided careers misaligned with their gender, proving sexist conditioning begins startlingly young.
The problem spans globally. Data from 50 countries reveals that by age 15, girls disproportionately abandon math and science, while boys avoid caregiving fields like teaching and nursing. This segregation perpetuates stereotypes—women are underrepresented in STEM, and men in caregiving roles—creating a cycle that limits both genders.
