Wife's savage reply when told her 'insanely hot' husband is 'doing charity' by being with her

Most people, while choosing their partners, focus not only on looks but also on personality, compatibility and several other factors. But it is a concept that a few still find hard to accept. A woman named Hazel McBride (@hazelmcbrideauthor) shared that she often got the impression that people believed her “hot” husband fell in love with her by fluke. Several people had been judging the duo solely on their appearances, but the woman had a fitting response to all the trolls. She made a strong case for her rather "average" looks and suggested that her husband weren't together by chance but were indeed meant to be.

The duo, who met while traveling, fell in love with each other for several reasons, as per Tyla. McBride posted her video after chancing upon a comment made by a user on the platform. The user had said, “When are we going to see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” Sharing the comment as an audio, McBride provided a glimpse of herself and her husband, where the duo was seen awkwardly looking at each other and chuckling. McBride dressed in a mundane fashion with a coat, glasses, and a rough hair bun to portray the term “average-looking” as per the stereotypical views of the majority. On the other hand, her husband stood beside her, looking charming and well-groomed.

While the woman intentionally displayed a dumbfounded appearance to try and look “average,” the husband flexed his dimples and bright smile. The woman noted that she has usually been sidelined and embarrassed on account of her looks compared to her husband’s. She was even trolled by a user, who ruthlessly said that her husband was “doing charity work by being with her.” In this video, there was a mixed response from people about her looks when compared to that of her partner. @thesheridanator wrote, “You’re not average.” @joghutrladen added, “You’re way prettier than him.”

Some people were quite insensitive in their comments. @christian50o commented, “When you go to engineering college and have to settle for literally any woman.” @mihneavictor remarked, “If she kidnapped you, blink twice.” McBride had the perfect response to all these hate comments. With much confidence and positivity, she replied to several trolls gracefully. In one comment she wrote, “I’m not average, I’m outstanding.” In another, @ovstagaad mentioned, “Maybe he cares about her inner beauty not looks.” McBride defended herself, saying, “Maybe it’s because his personality is ‘average’ and mine is ‘banging.’”

Image Source: TikTok | @hazelmcbrideauthor

In another comment, she clarified, “I am so secure in our relationship and myself!” People applauded the woman for her energy. Many agreed that the duo was perfectly balanced. @akiraangeloffire wrote, “You may not be everyone else’s ‘taste,’ but you are each others’ ‘taste’ and that’s what matters.” @cookies.by.joss exclaimed, “It’s fascinating to me that people can’t accept the fact that two people fell in love with each other.” @cyber6666 wrote, “He is definitely the attractive one but her personality is shining even in a 10-second video.”

