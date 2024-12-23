Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, decides to adopt him for heart-melting reason

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled. Additionally, Levi’s mum passed away a few days after giving birth to him, and it was heartbreaking to imagine him in the care of a foster home.

Werts and Welsey decided to take in Levi and accept him as their own. However, that was a difficult process. “We lived in another state at the time, so we sold our home in Ohio and rented a house in Texas because we had to officially foster to adopt him,” Werts mentioned. The family had to turn their lives around to welcome the little soul into their home. Werts is well-versed with kids after raising her biological children as well as her stepkids, but that didn’t make it easier. “This was different - I was going to walk into a child I never met and was worried the circumstances would hinder this 'instant love.’ But… he stole my heart. I also felt this intense need to protect him,” she recalled.

The mom has been documenting her journey with her family and with Levi, who is now three, on her TikTok page. Several of her videos share bits of her journey. In one of her recent videos, posted on Levi’s third birthday, the mom went down memory lane and expressed her gratitude for having decided to welcome Levi home. “3 years ago today, we got an unexpected call that changed our lives forever,” the mom wrote.

She mentioned her decision to bring Levi home to his siblings and noted that it wasn’t an easy process. “That tragic call turned into a love story. He brought more joy in our lives than we ever expected,” Werts added. “He taught us life is short and can change and to embrace the unexpected with love!” the mom concluded.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.