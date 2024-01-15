Woman lists 6 things people shouldn't underestimate about themselves and it's on point

It’s a famous saying that the universe is always conspiring in your favor. Especially if you believe in something, but it’s something that people tend to underestimate. We, as people, need something tangible to believe in, but we often forget that an intangible thought or feeling can hold just as much power. Michelle Jones (@michellejones.g) on Instagram shared six things she believes people underestimate about themselves, but they carry a lot of weight in reality. Jones is a self-care and body positivity mom influencer who believes in conscious actions to get the desired results. She expresses her points with a lot of conviction and belief and if anyone needs some of her magic for themselves, they should definitely listen to her tips.

Jones begins the video by saying that there are several things that she thinks people underestimate. The first thing that she believes people underestimate is the power of showing up for themselves. Several people tend to self-reject or let fears bog them down instead of showing up. It’s essential to show up and give your best to achieve truly great things. The second thing that the mom thinks people underestimate is the power of loving their bodies. If you love your body, you tend to be gentle with it and also feel more confident in yourself. Many people underestimate what that feeling of confidence and self-assurance can do for you. You attract all good things and love people around you more if you love yourself first.

The third thing that people underestimate is the power of positive thoughts. Again, we attract what we believe in and our thoughts also have a tremendous impact on our mood and our outlook towards things. Hence, the creator believes that positive thoughts are essential for us. The fourth thing the creator shared was what people are capable of. More than the world, we need to believe in our own capabilities and the things we can accomplish as people. This belief also pushes us to seek better things for ourselves. This trait is essential for our personal and professional growth

The fifth thing that the creator believes people underestimate is the possibilities open to them. Most of us feel disappointed if one or another thing doesn’t turn out the way we want it to. We give up on trying to look for new doors and wallow in our self-pity. This wouldn’t happen if we looked at the possibilities available around us and had faith that they were open for us. Truly wonderful things can happen if we put in the effort and have patience. The final thing that the creator shares that people underestimate is their true potential. All of us grow out of the age where we believe that we can become anything we want to be and make anything possible. Although a certain amount of clarity always helps, it’s essential to believe that we have the potential to achieve great things. The creator quoted Doja Cat in the caption, “I said what I said.” It’s truly up to an individual to take away what they can practice.