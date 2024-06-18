Woman reveals simple yet ingenious safety tip about checking into hotels for solo female travelers

Over the past few years, more and more people have been opting to travel alone. The idea of solo traveling often gives a person a chance to step outside of their comfort zone, as well as brings a sense of empowerment and independence. However, traveling alone also comes with a set of challenges, with safety being a major area of concern. Recently, a Brooklyn-based content creator, Patrice J. Williams (@patricejwill), went viral on TikTok for sharing a simple yet potentially life-saving solo travel tip to make stays in hotels safer — especially for women.

Patrice, a travel writer and on-air lifestyle expert, posted a 2-minute clip with the caption, "Solo travel tip: if someone at the front desk does this, request a room change. Immediately. This might seem like no big deal, but it matters, especially for solo female travelers." The video highlighted an important tip for guests while checking into a hotel. Going along the flow of the caption, she started the video by saying that she was not trying to create unnecessary fear about the topic but felt it was vital to address it.

In the opening frames, she said, "If you check into a hotel room, and they do this, change your room immediately." She then elaborated on the situation, "When you’re checking into your hotel, you’re at the front desk, and if the front desk clerk says, 'Hey, here’s your key, here’s your room, you’re in Room 1125,' change your room."

As the video progressed, Patrice justified the tip, saying, "The reason behind that is that the front desk attendant should never say your room number out loud. Never. Never. Never." She further explained that front desk employees should simply hand over your key with the room information, without sharing the number out loud. She added, "Anyone in earshot will know exactly where you'll be resting your head, whether that's for a single night or several days. This can especially be problematic for solo travelers."

Patrice then recommended that one can politely request a room change. The hotel staff would do it without any issues. She said, "You don’t have to make a big deal out of it. You can ask them, 'Hey, can I change my room? I would just prefer that my room number isn’t announced out loud.' That is it." She added that anyone who worked in hospitality would understand that they made a major mistake and would change the room without a problem.

The clip has been widely appreciated by users and has garnered over 5 million views. One user, Darlene Octavia (@darlene_octavia), took to TikTok to appreciate how Patrice’s video helped her avoid an awkward situation while traveling alone. She narrated, "I was staying in a random little inn in the middle of nowhere." The woman mentioned that she met an old man in the lobby of her hotel and had a conversation while checking in. She revealed how the receptionist awkwardly announced her room number in front of the old man. Octavia later told in the clip that she had discreetly managed to get her room changed.

